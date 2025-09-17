Video: Watch Ann Morrison Sing 'Make A Wish' in KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo has released a new look at Ann Morrison performing "Make A Wish." She recently took on the role in the touring company of the Tony-winning musical after Carolee Carmello took her final bow.

Ann Morrison is best known for originating the role of Mary Flynn in the legendary Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

She joins Miguel Gil (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick, and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.