WICKED: FOR GOOD Runtime Revealed; Find Out How It Compares to Part One

A new AMC Theaters listing has revealed the runtime for Wicked: For Good. The conclusion of the big-screen movie musical will clock in at 2 hours and 18 minutes, which is a little over 20 minutes less than its predecessor. With this, the total combined runtime for the two films is nearly 5 hours. Like Part One, it has received a PG rating.

According to the official website, the stage version of Wicked runs 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission. Director Jon M. Chu previously confirmed several departures from the stage show, including the inclusion of Dorothy Gale and the addition of Glinda's wedding, which no doubt add to the longer runtime.

Additionally, as officially announced earlier today, the movie (and soundtrack) will feature new music. Stephen Schwartz has written two brand-new songs for the film: “No Place Like Home” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Find out how to get early access to tickets and see the film early with a Prime membership here.

Watch a first look at the new movie and check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures