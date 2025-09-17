Caesars Palace Times Square Comments on Community Advisory Committee Vote

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the bid for a casino to open in Times Square was denied after a final vote this morning.

Caesars Palace Times Square has released a statement on the Community Advisory Committee’s vote:

“We are disappointed by today’s decision and process. Caesars Palace Times Square was a visionary proposal that aimed to address long standing challenges through meaningful private investment.

The project would have enhanced public safety, reduced congestion, and supported the economic vitality of hundreds of local businesses—from hotels and restaurants to theaters and retail establishments. It also included commitments to community health, emergency services, arts access for underserved groups, and inclusive decision-making for local residents. Most importantly, it would have created thousands of stable, union jobs and brought diversity and inclusivity to both gaming ownership and Broadway.

We are proud of the work we’ve done over the past five years and grateful to the hundreds of organizations, businesses, Broadway artists, labor unions, and residents who supported this effort. Their courage and commitment to a better future for Times Square have been inspiring.

While we disagree with the outcome of this process, we remain committed to advocating for positive change in the city we love. We’ve built strong relationships with a community that is eager for progress, and we hope that those who opposed this project—both in the public and private sectors—will now bring the same energy and resources to solving the very real challenges facing Times Square.” – Caesars Palace Times Square



The case against the casino was led by No Times Square Casino Coalition, a grassroots campaign that grew to more than 35 organizations, including IATSE—the largest union on Broadway representing 7 locals and 168,000 workers across North America—the United Federation of Teachers, social service providers like the Ali Forney Center and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as well as resident groups like the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association and Westside Neighborhood Alliance.