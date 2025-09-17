Complete Cast Set for OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning Oedipus – an adaptation created and directed by Robert Icke. Oedipus begins performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with an opening night set for Thursday, November 13 at Studio 54 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement.

Joining the previously announced Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus’ – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta,’ – also reprising their UK roles will be Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,’ Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,’ Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,’ and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.’ They will be joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,’ Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,’ Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,’ Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,’ and Anne Reid as ‘Merope.’ The ensemble will feature Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles’ epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus’ – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut. See what the critics had to say about the West End production HERE!

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics’ Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer). Casting is by Julia Horan, CDG and Jim Carnahan, CSA.