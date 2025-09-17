WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack Sets Release Date and Will Feature Two New Songs

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Thank Goodness! The soundtrack for the forthcoming film Wicked: For Good has been announced, and is set to feature two new songs, sung by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, the soundtrack includes “No Place Like Home” performed by Erivo as Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble” performed by Grande as Glinda.

In addition, “The Wicked Witch of the East” is featured on the soundtrack, previously not included in the Broadway Cast Recordings. The soundtrack also features fan-favorites “Thank Goodness,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” “No Good Deed,” and the title track “For Good.”

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21, 2025. The soundtrack is available to pre-order now here and will be released the same day as the film.

Track List:

Every Day More Wicked – Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande Thank Goodness / I Couldn’t Be Happier – Ariana Grande, Wicked Movie Cast ft. Michelle Yeoh No Place Like Home – Cynthia Erivo The Wicked Witch of the East – Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater Wonderful – Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo I’m Not That Girl (Reprise) – Ariana Grande As Long As You’re Mine – Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey No Good Deed – Cynthia Erivo March of the Witch Hunters – Wicked Movie Cast, Ethan Slater The Girl in the Bubble – Ariana Grande For Good – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande