Photos: MEXODUS First Look Ahead of Tomorrow's Opening Night

New production photos have been released for Audible Theater and P3 Productions’ New York City premiere of Mexodus, the critically acclaimed new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, directed by David Mendizábal. Check out the photos below!

Mexodus is now in previews and opens tomorrow, September 18 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Mexodus will be released as an Audible Original on June 18, 2026.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Called “thrilling” by The Washington Post and “genius in motion” by the San Francisco Chronicle, this groundbreaking theatrical experience follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).

The creative team for Mexodus includes Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Design), David Mendizábal (Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Looping Systems Architecture and Sound Design), Johnny Moreno (Projections Design), Tony Thomas (Choreographer), and Claire Yenson, C.S.A. (Casting). Hope Villanueva is the Production Stage Manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.