WICKED Movie Visual Companion Book Coming to Target

Target is set to release Wicked: The Official Visual Companion, a tie-in book to the 2024 hit adaptation of the Broadway musical. With more than 300 full-color images, the book features extensive visual content from the first film, including Munchkinland, Shiz, and more.

Other features include letters from actors Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, a reversible pull-out poster, and a sneak peek at the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good. Hitting shelves on November 21 (the same day as the new movie), it is available for pre-order now, exclusively at Target. Check out a preview of the release below.

This latest announcement joins a slew of other Wicked book tie-ins, including the release of the official movie screenplay, an alternate visual guide to the world of Oz, and more. Take a look at a comprehensive breakdown of Wicked: For Good merchandise here.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. It also broke records as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history, overtaking the 2008 hit film Mamma Mia!