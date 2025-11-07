Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a big week on Broadway with exciting cast announcements, memorable performances, and a first look at some new must-see productions. Jim Barne and Kit Buchan take us inside their hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), while Alex Newell and Kate Baldwin join the cast of CHICAGO. Chelsie Hill chats about disability representation in Wicked: One Wonderful Night, and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande wow with sneak-peek performances from the upcoming NBC special. Plus, get updates on Ragtime’s Broadway extension, a review roundup for Purple Rain’s premiere in Minneapolis, media highlights, and much more! Let’s dive into everything you might have missed across the Great White Way.