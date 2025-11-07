Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a big week on Broadway with exciting cast announcements, memorable performances, and a first look at some new must-see productions. Jim Barne and Kit Buchan take us inside their hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), while Alex Newell and Kate Baldwin join the cast of CHICAGO. Chelsie Hill chats about disability representation in Wicked: One Wonderful Night, and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande wow with sneak-peek performances from the upcoming NBC special. Plus, get updates on Ragtime’s Broadway extension, a review roundup for Purple Rain’s premiere in Minneapolis, media highlights, and much more! Let’s dive into everything you might have missed across the Great White Way.
|The Front Page
|
Video: Jim Barne & Kit Buchan Break Down the Music of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
We continue Notes on a Score with Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, who make their Broadway debuts this season with the already viral Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch in this video as they unpack the Act 1 closer, 'American Express.'
|
Photos: Alex Newell & Kate Baldwin Get Ready to Join CHICAGO
Broadway’s long-running hit Chicago is getting ready to welcome two new stars to the Ambassador Theatre this fall. Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin steps into the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, November 10, 2025. One week later, Tony Award winner Alex Newell joins the cast as Matron “Mama” Morton on Monday, November 17. They just met the press ahead of their Chicago debuts and you can check out photos below.
|
Interview: Chelsie Hill on Disability Representation and Choreography in WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT
Ahead of Wicked: One Wonderful Night, we caught up with specialty choreographer Chelsie Hill to discuss her experience working on the production, what fans can expect, and the power of disability representation in storytelling.
|Must Watch
| Videos: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Perform WICKED Songs in Sneak Peeks From NBC Special
by Josh Sharpe
In two new sneak peeks for Wicked: One Wonderful Night, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take the stage for live renditions of 'The Wizard and I' and 'No One Mourns the Wicked' from the new concert event. Check them out now.. (more...)
| Video: First Trailer Released for Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Nephew Jaafar
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser has been released for Michael, the highly anticipated yet oft-delayed musical biopic about Michael Jackson. Starring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the musical icon, the movie will arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026.. (more...)
| Video/Photos: Amanda Seyfried Stars in New Teaser for THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser and new first-look photos have been released for The Testament of Ann Lee, a new music-driven drama film starring Amanda Seyfried as the founding leader of the Shake Movement. Take a look at them now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Patrick Page and More in ARCHDUKE at Roundabout Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Roundabout Theatre Company's Archduke, starring Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic” and more. . (more...)
| Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
by Jerri Shafer
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers what life would have been like if he had never existed one fateful Christmas Eve. Five actors perform the dozens of characters in the radio play as well as produce the sound effects.. (more...)
| Review: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical has rolled into Palm Springs, bringing with it a vibrant kaleidoscope of color, kitsch, boogie and heartfelt storytelling. Playing at the Palm Canyon Theatre through November 16th, this production offers both seasoned theatergoers and newcomers an engaging experience that balances humor and emotion.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|
"You’ve got to get up every morning
Videos