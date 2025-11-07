 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 07, 2025
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It’s a big week on Broadway with exciting cast announcements, memorable performances, and a first look at some new must-see productions. Jim Barne and Kit Buchan take us inside their hit musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), while Alex Newell and Kate Baldwin join the cast of CHICAGO. Chelsie Hill chats about disability representation in Wicked: One Wonderful Night, and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande wow with sneak-peek performances from the upcoming NBC special. Plus, get updates on Ragtime’s Broadway extension, a review roundup for Purple Rain’s premiere in Minneapolis, media highlights, and much more! Let’s dive into everything you might have missed across the Great White Way.

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image
Video: Jim Barne & Kit Buchan Break Down the Music of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

We continue Notes on a Score with Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, who make their Broadway debuts this season with the already viral Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch in this video as they unpack the Act 1 closer, 'American Express.'
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image
Photos: Alex Newell & Kate Baldwin Get Ready to Join CHICAGO

Broadway’s long-running hit Chicago is getting ready to welcome two new stars to the Ambassador Theatre this fall. Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin steps into the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, November 10, 2025. One week later, Tony Award winner Alex Newell joins the cast as Matron “Mama” Morton on Monday, November 17. They just met the press ahead of their Chicago debuts and you can check out photos below.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image
Interview: Chelsie Hill on Disability Representation and Choreography in WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT

Ahead of Wicked: One Wonderful Night, we caught up with specialty choreographer Chelsie Hill to discuss her experience working on the production, what fans can expect, and the power of disability representation in storytelling.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image Videos: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Perform WICKED Songs in Sneak Peeks From NBC Special
by Josh Sharpe
In two new sneak peeks for Wicked: One Wonderful Night, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take the stage for live renditions of 'The Wizard and I' and 'No One Mourns the Wicked' from the new concert event. Check them out now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image Video: First Trailer Released for Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Nephew Jaafar
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser has been released for Michael, the highly anticipated yet oft-delayed musical biopic about Michael Jackson. Starring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the musical icon, the movie will arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image Video/Photos: Amanda Seyfried Stars in New Teaser for THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
by Josh Sharpe
The first teaser and new first-look photos have been released for The Testament of Ann Lee, a new music-driven drama film starring Amanda Seyfried as the founding leader of the Shake Movement. Take a look at them now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image Photos: Patrick Page and More in ARCHDUKE at Roundabout Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of Roundabout Theatre Company's Archduke, starring Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic” and more. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
by Jerri Shafer
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers what life would have been like if he had never existed one fateful Christmas Eve. Five actors perform the dozens of characters in the radio play as well as produce the sound effects.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 7, 2025- RAGTIME Extends Broadway Run and More Image Review: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Palm Canyon Theatre
by Charlie Thomas
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical has rolled into Palm Springs, bringing with it a vibrant kaleidoscope of color, kitsch, boogie and heartfelt storytelling. Playing at the Palm Canyon Theatre through November 16th, this production offers both seasoned theatergoers and newcomers an engaging experience that balances humor and emotion.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Licensing Rights Now Available for COME FROM AWAY
by Nicole Rosky
Based on the remarkable true story that took place in an isolated community, Come From Away is a critically acclaimed musical featuring an enduringly relevant script accompanied by a deeply moving score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. . (more...)
Antwayn Hopper and More to Star in SLAP&TICKLE Reading at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
SLAP&TICKLE, a new play by David James Parr, directed by Chad Austin will have an industry reading at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The production is slated to open Off-Broadway in Spring 2026, featuring an ensemble cast of seven actors.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/6/2025; Jobs In Tech, Finance & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/6/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
IndieSpace Reveals Recipients of Itty Bitty Mini Guaranteed Income Program
by Chloe Rabinowitz
IndieSpace has revealed indie theater artists Courtney Seyl, Dmitri Victor Barcomi, Jermaine Rowe, and Lauren Lindsey as the inaugural recipients of their Itty Bitty Mini Guaranteed Income Program.. (more...)
Photos: Marissa Bode, Ali Stroker, & More at 2025 Media Access Awards
by Josh Sharpe
On November 5, the Media Access Awards with Easterseals premiered on PBS SoCal Plus, honoring artists who champion disability inclusion in front of and behind the camera. Hosted by Ali Stroker, recipients included Wicked star Marissa Bode, Marlee Matlin, and more. Check out photos from the evening.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: PURPLE RAIN Musical World Premiere in Minneapolis
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. The Broadway-aimed production is playing at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis. Read the reviews for Purple Rain here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Zohran Mamdani Reveals Favorite Broadway Showtunes
by Josh Sharpe
As the newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani is sure to have his hands full. However, even amid the busyness of launching a major political campaign, Mamdani still had time for some of his favorite Broadway showtunes.. (more...)
BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert to Premiere on PBS in November
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Leading Ladies, a live concert featuring some of the biggest stars in musical theater, will debut on PBS on November 28, 2025. Filmed live at New York’s Town Hall in March 2025, this star-studded concert celebrates the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future.. (more...)
Caissie Levy Departs THE LOST BOYS Musical Broadway Premiere
by Michael Major
Caissie Levy has announced that she will no longer be starring in the Broadway premiere of The Lost Boys. Watch the video she posted to her Instagram announcing her departure.. (more...)
RAGTIME Extends on Broadway Due to Demand
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater’s 2025 revival of Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, has extended performances by popular demand through June 14, 2026.. (more...)
Everything to Know About WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, November 6, NBC will air Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a new concert special celebrating the two-part Wicked movie. Find out everything we know about the special, including how to watch, who's performing, and more.. (more...)
Disney on Broadway Sets Concert Lineup For 2026 Festival of the Arts
by Michael Major
Disney on Broadway has announced their concert lineup for the EPCOT's 2026 Festival of the Arts. Sierra Boggess, James Monroe Iglehart, Anastacia McCleskey, Susan Egan, and Isabelle McCalla will be taking part in the festival for the very first time.. (more...)
Samira Wiley and Jin Ha Join the Cast of PROOF on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley will make her Broadway debut this spring with Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha, in the first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof.. (more...)
Allison Russell to Return as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Grammy Award winner Allison Russell will reprise her role as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. Hadestown currently stars Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone, and more.. (more...)
AVENUE Q Will Return to the West End With New 20th Anniversary Production
by Stephi Wild
The three-time Tony Award winning and Olivier Award nominated musical, AVENUE Q, will return to the West End for its 20th anniversary. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)
HELL'S KITCHEN, JUST IN TIME, and More Will Hold Autism Friendly Performances
by Stephi Wild
TDF has announced five additional Broadway shows joining its 14th season of Autism Friendly Performances, including Hell's Kitchen, Just in Time, Buena Vista Social Club, & Juliet, and Hamilton.. (more...)
Megan Hilty to Join The New York Pops for Annual Holiday Concert at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will celebrate the holidays with its annual concert tradition. A Place Called Home features Megan Hilty, best known for playing the triple-threat Ivy Lynn in “Smash” on NBC.. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You’ve got to get up every morning
with a smile on your face
And show the world all the love in your heart."

- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos