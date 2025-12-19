Twelve Days of Christmas: Tracy Letts

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2025 Broadway scene to share their most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's countdown is sponsored by The Artist, streaming now on the Network.

It's been almost four years since Broadway has seen a new Tracy Letts play. This season, audiences will be treated to his latest, Bug, which opens at the Samuel J. Theatre in the new year (January 8, 2026). During a break from rehearsals, he took a minute to reflect on which Christmas traditions put his family in the holiday spirit every year.

"For me it's the Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas," he told BroadwayWorld. "I mean, when you start to hear those little kids singing or that or the piano music... it seems to put everybody right in the mood."

