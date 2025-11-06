BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert to Premiere on PBS in November

Broadway's Leading Ladies, a live concert featuring some of the biggest stars in musical theater, will debut on PBS on November 28, 2025. Filmed live at New York’s Town Hall in March 2025, this star-studded concert celebrates the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future. Check out the full performance lineup below.

Hosted by Emmy, Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, the program features an extraordinary lineup of talent including LaChanze, Kate Baldwin, Jennifer Holiday, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, Jennifer Simard, Mandy Gonzalez, Adrianna Hicks, Amber Iman, Solea Pfeiffer, Helen J. Shen, and. McKenzie Kurtz.

The program also includes a special tribute from A Chorus Line legends and Tony Award winners Kelly Bishop, the original Sheila Bryant; Baayork Lee, the original Connie Wong, a role based on her own life; and Priscilla Lopez, the original Diana Morales. Luke Frazier conducts the American Pops Orchestra for the concert.

BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, November 28, 2025 and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport. BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES was produced by No Guarantees Productions, Kristin Fosdick and Cody McLeod Rogers.