BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES Concert to Premiere on PBS in November

Hosted by Bebe Neuwirth, the program was filmed live at New York’s Town Hall in March 2025.
Broadway's Leading Ladies, a live concert featuring some of the biggest stars in musical theater, will debut on PBS on November 28, 2025. Filmed live at New York’s Town Hall in March 2025, this star-studded concert celebrates the women who have defined Broadway and those who are shaping its future. Check out the full performance lineup below.
Hosted by Emmy, Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, the program features an extraordinary lineup of talent including LaChanze, Kate Baldwin, Jennifer Holiday, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, Jennifer Simard, Mandy Gonzalez, Adrianna Hicks, Amber Iman, Solea Pfeiffer, Helen J. Shen, and. McKenzie Kurtz.
The program also includes a special tribute from A Chorus Line legends and Tony Award winners Kelly Bishop, the original Sheila Bryant; Baayork Lee, the original Connie Wong, a role based on her own life; and Priscilla Lopez, the original Diana Morales. Luke Frazier conducts the American Pops Orchestra for the concert.
BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, November 28, 2025 and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport. BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES was produced by No Guarantees Productions, Kristin Fosdick and Cody McLeod Rogers.
“Hello, Dolly!” (Hello, Dolly!) – Jennifer Holliday
“If I Loved You” (Carousel) – Jessie Mueller
“Vanilla Ice Cream” (She Loves Me) – Judy Kuhn
“Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” (Show Boat) – LaChanze
“As If We Never Said Goodbye” (Sunset Boulevard) – Mandy Gonzalez
“I'm Not Afraid of Anything” (Songs For A New World) – Solea Pfeiffer
“Moments in the Woods” (Into The Woods) – Lindsay Mendez
“Hurt Someone's Feelings Today” – Jennifer Simard
“Back to Before” (Ragtime) – Kate Baldwin
“Come Rain or Come Shine” (St. Louis Woman) – Jennifer Holliday
“Blame It on the Summer Night” (Rags) – Judy Kuhn
“You’re a Queer One, Mr. Snow” (Carousel) – Jessie Mueller and Lindsay Mendez
“Everything’s Coming Up Roses” (Gypsy) – Mandy Gonzalez
“My Man” (Funny Girl) – Solea Pfeiffer
“What’ll I Do”/“Time Heals Everything” (As Thousands Cheer/Mack & Mabel) – Kate Baldwin
“Be A Lion” (The Wiz) – LaChanze
Finale Medley: “It’s Today” (Mame), “I Have Confidence” (The Sound of Music), “All That Jazz” (Cabaret), “I Got Rhythm” (Girl Crazy), and “If They Could See Me Now” (Sweet Charity) – Amber Iman, McKenzie Kurtz, Adrianna Hicks, Helen J. Shen
Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer Photography
Videos