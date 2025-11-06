Zohran Mamdani Reveals Favorite Broadway Showtunes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the newly elected mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani is sure to have his hands full. However, even amid the busyness of launching a major political campaign, Mamdani still had time for some of his favorite Broadway showtunes.

For CNN, the mayor-elect revealed some of the showtunes on his playlist during his commutes to and from Albany in the early days of his campaign. With his friend Jabari Brisport in the car, the duo would reportedly listen to shows like Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. "Waving Through the Window," sung by Evan in the musical, was specifically named as one of his favorites to belt out in the car during this period.

In addition to Mamdani's appreciation of musical theater, the Actors’ Equity Association reciprocated its support for the politician by endorsing him as a candidate in the 2025 mayoral election. Upon his win, Equity Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. said, “The election of Zohran Mamdani is historic, not just because of him, but because of us. From freezing the rent to improving transit, we've chosen to move our city forward and elect a mayor who is relentlessly focused on bringing down costs that are making New York a challenging city to pursue an arts career in." Check out the full statement here.