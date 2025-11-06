Samira Wiley and Jin Ha Join the Cast of PROOF on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy Award and SAG Award winner Samira Wiley will make her Broadway debut this spring with Grammy Award nominee Jin Ha, in the first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail as tickets go on-sale November 6 at 10 AM ET to the general public.

Wiley and Ha join previously announced stars Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Ayo Edebiri and Academy Award nominee, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, and 11-time Emmy Award nominee Don Cheadle in the strictly limited 16-week engagement which will play the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) beginning Tuesday, March 31, 2026, ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night.

A graduate of Juilliard, Wiley recently returned to the London stage in The Donmar Warehouse’s production of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel after having appeared in the National’s production of Blues For An Alabama Sky. Off-Broadway, she starred in the 2016 production of Daphne’s Dive at the Signature Theatre. On television, Wiley was part of the two-time SAG Award-winning ensemble of Netflix’s landmark series “Orange is the New Black” where she played ‘Poussey Washington’ and recently wrapped production on the final season of Hulu’s blockbuster adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” for which she won the 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama and was nominated an additional three times for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Ha made his Broadway debut in 2017 in Julie Taymor’s production of David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly. The following year he played ‘Annas’ in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” for which he shared a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. He has played the role of ‘Aaron Burr’ in both the Broadway and Chicago companies of Hamilton, directed by Kail, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the world premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are at The Shed. On television, he stars as ‘Solomon’ in the Apple TV+ critically adored adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s novel “Pachinko.”

The creative team for Proof will include Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award winner Justin Ellington and Conor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

Proof had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000, becoming a sold-out smash and immediately transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005.

About Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley (Claire) recently starred in The Donmar Warehouse theatre production Intimate Apparel and the Sky Atlantic series "Atomic.” Wiley is best known for her role as ‘Moira’ on Hulu’s prestige drama “The Handmaid's Tale,” a role that earned her an Emmy win, four Emmy nominations, an NAACP Image Award nomination, and four SAG Award nominations.

In 2022, Wiley headlined the acclaimed Blues For An Alabama Sky at The National Theatre in London. She is also well known for her SAG Award-winning performance as inmate ‘Poussey’ on "Orange Is the New Black." Samira’s past film credits include Breaking News in Yuba County, Detroit, Social Animals, 37, Nerve, Rob The Mob, Being Flynn, The Sitter, and Vault. Additional television credits include HBO's "Equal," Netflix's "Love, Death and Robots," a starring role on "Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on TV," and recurring roles on “You're the Worst” and “Unforgettable.” Wiley also starred in the Off-Broadway play Daphne's Dive, multiple productions with Moliere in the Park in Brooklyn, and the Theatre of War's production of Antigone in Ferguson, in addition to co-producing the Broadway play Thoughts of a Colored Man. Wiley is a graduate of The Juilliard School.

About Jin Ha

Jin Ha (Hal) can currently be seen as ‘Solomon’ in two seasons of the Apple TV+ series “Pachinko,” and in a major role in the latest season of “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu. Other television credits include the current season of “Poker Face” opposite Cynthia Erivo; Alex Garland’s FX/Hulu’s “Devs;” season one of the HBO Max series “Love Life” opposite Anna Kendrick; and NBC’s Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning production of “Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert” as ‘Annas’. In film, he most recently appeared in A24’s Civil War and Peter Hedges’ The Same Storm. He recently wrapped a series regular role in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series “Sugar.”

Onstage, he recently completed an Off-Broadway run in Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are. His past work includes Hamilton: An American Musical as ‘Aaron Burr,’ originating the role of ‘Song Liling’ in Julie Taymor’s Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang’s M. Butterfly, and appearing as ‘Hollis Bessemer’ in Sondheim’s Road Show as part of New York City Center’s Encores! series.

Ha is a graduate of the NYU Tisch School of the Arts MFA Acting program and received a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures from Columbia University. Ha currently resides in New York City.