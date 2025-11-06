Everything to Know About WICKED: ONE WONDERFUL NIGHT: How to Watch, Who's Performing & More

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

On Thursday, November 6, NBC will air Wicked: One Wonderful Night, a new concert special celebrating the two-part Wicked movie. The concert, which took place in September, features special live performances from the cast, interviews, footage, sneak peeks and more. Take a look below to find out everything we know about the special.

How to Watch?

Wicked: One Wonderful Night airs Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock starting Nov. 7.

Who's Performing?

Wicked stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode will all take the stage for performances from the show. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero, was not present at the event.

Where Was the Concert?

The one-night only was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The venue was transformed into an Emerald City-inspired set. Check out photos from the concert here.

What Songs Will Be Performed?

The full setlist has not been revealed, but NBC has released clips from renditions of "What Is This Feeling?" and "Dancing Through Life". According to TVLine, fans can also expect performances of "Popular," "No One Mourns the Wicked," "The Wizard and I," "Defying Gravity" from Wicked: Part One, and our first listen to "Thank Goodness" and "For Good" from Wicked: For Good. There will also be previews of Stephen Schwartz's new songs "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble."

The performances will be accompanied by a 37-piece live orchestra led by the award-winning musical director Stephen Oremus. The evening will also feature dance numbers inspired by the films and reimagined for this special by Christopher Scott, the choreographer of both Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

What Else to Expect?

In addition to the live performances, the special will feature cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and a sneak peek from Wicked: For Good. The event will also feature appearances from director Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and surprise guests.

Photo Credit: NBC