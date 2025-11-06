Photos: Patrick Page and More in ARCHDUKE at Roundabout Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Archduke began previews on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and will open officially on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 21, 2025. You can now get a first look at photos here!

Archduke features Jake Berne as “Gavrilo”, Tony Award-nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Sladjana”, Adrien Rolet as “Trifko”, Jason Sanchez as “Nedeljko” and Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic”.

This darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich. With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose.

The creative team for Archduke includes Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Set Design), Matthew Richards (Lighting Design), Jane Shaw (Sound Design), Tom Watson (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design) and Rocio Mendez (Fight Direction).