Review Roundup: PURPLE RAIN Musical World Premiere in Minneapolis

Performances are now underway for the world premiere stage adaptation of the iconic film, PURPLE RAIN. The Broadway-aimed production will play at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis through November 23. Read the reviews for Purple Rain below!

The world premiere musical adaptation, PURPLE RAIN, brings to life the journey of The Kid, a talented but troubled young musician trying to make it in the Minneapolis club scene. As he contends with a tumultuous home life, a rival band, and an unexpected romance with an aspiring young singer, “The Kid” fights to find his voice and seize his moment in the spotlight.

The cast features Kris Kollins, who is making his professional stage debut in the lead role of The Kid, Rachel Webb, who co-stars as Apollonia, Bilaal Avaz as Doc, Leon Addison Brown as Father, Jaci Calderon as Susan, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. as Billy Sparks, Anissa Griego as Jill, Jared Howelton as Morris, Christina Jones as Brenda, Emma Lenderman as Lisa, Gían Pérez as Bobby, Kondwani Phiri as Mark, Antonio Michael Woodard as Jerome, and Grace Yoo as Wendy.

The musical features a story by Prince; a book by Two-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; choreography by Ebony Williams; and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz. Tony Award Winner Jason Michael Webb is the production’s Music Supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations for the production.

Rob Dunkelberger, The Stages of Minneapolis: Prince fans will want to go, and knowing what to expect may help you enjoy it for the music alone. But if you plan to share it with your kids, especially your daughters, I’d advise against it. The show leans toxic, its redemption arc forced and unconvincing. The book for this show left me with such a bad taste in my mouth, that no rain, purple or otherwise could wash out.

Jon Bream, The Minnesota Star Tribune: I held Prince to a high standard because I knew what stupendous things he was capable of. While this is not a Prince project per se, this adaptation of his work — his film and songs — while quite entertaining, falls short, like his heavily flawed movies “Under the Cherry Moon” and “Graffiti Bridge.” Prince never understood that everyone needs an editor, and this musical, which has plenty of potential, desperately needs an editor or two.

Rohan Preston, The Minnesota Star Tribune: True, there are plenty of things that still need to be worked on, including the noisy top. It’s neither a stage bio nor a jukebox musical, even though the nine original songs on the “Purple Rain” soundtrack are padded with about 15 others. Diehard Prince fans want a tribute concert, while theater lovers want a great story with music tightly integrated. And yet there’s no live composer as a collaborator. Given all of that, this “Purple Rain” has funkily electric legs.

Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: This production doesn’t just pay tribute to Prince; it reignites his spirit. Purple Rain in Minneapolis is a triumph—an electrifying, deeply felt celebration of music, identity, and home. By the end of the night, the city itself seemed to be humming along.

