Video: STRANGER THINGS Star Jamie Campbell Bower Makes Cameo in Broadway Play

On Friday, December 19, Jamie Campbell Bower surprised audience members at a sold-out performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway play Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Marquis Theatre. Campbell Bower appeared onstage for the final scene of the production, reprising his role as “Henry Creel,” which he originated in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

Following the performance, Campbell Bower joined the cast, including his stage counterpart Louis McCartney, who plays the younger “Henry Creel” in THE FIRST SHADOW, at the stage door to greet fans.

"I'm honored to have been asked to do it," Jamie Campbell Bower told Tudum.com. "I've been so fortunate to see First Shadow twice, both in London and when it opened here. It's both a very bizarre and also beautiful experience to see it, so to wrap up my journey with Stranger Things by doing this, it's really cool."

"I love Louis. I remember seeing that first preview in London and just being so blown away by what he was doing. And I love Henry so to see someone like Louis who has also taken great care of this character feels so lovely," he says. "He's definitely taken certain things that I did with Henry and brought them into his portrayal and also created something that is uniquely his own, which is beautiful."

Stranger Things: The First Shadow tells the origin story of Stranger Things villain “Vecna,” aka “Henry Creel.” With the launch of Season 5, demand across Broadway and the West End productions of Stranger Things: The First Shadow saw an almost instant sustained increase in sales, with sales at their highest levels since the initial launch of both productions. Guests are not only booking tickets for the traditionally popular holiday weeks, but also for dates into 2026, emphasizing fan excitement.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow won 4 Tony Awards including Best Scenic Design of a Play (Miriam Buether and 59), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jon Clark), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Paul Arditti). A Special Tony Award was also awarded to The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce). Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW officially opened on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

Stranger Things 5 volume 1 is now playing on Netflix. Volume 2 premieres globally on Christmas Day at 5pm PT, only on Netflix. The Finale Episode will premiere on New Year's Eve at 5 pm PT. Join fans across the U.S. and Canada to watch & celebrate the series’ Final Episode on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in theaters. Visit www.st5finale.com for the full list of theater locations and for information on how to RSVP.