HELL'S KITCHEN, JUST IN TIME, and More Will Hold Autism Friendly Performances

TDF has announced five additional Broadway shows joining its 14th season of Autism Friendly Performances. The season will feature the first-ever AFP of Hell’s Kitchen on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 1 p.m. at the Shubert Theatre, Just In Time on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 1 p.m. at Circle in the Square, and Buena Vista Social Club on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, as well as returning shows & Juliet on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and Hamilton on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The five newly announced shows round out the season that launched earlier this year with the 2025 Tony-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending on Sunday, August 17, followed by The Lion King on Sunday, September 28. The full AFP season features nine productions–the most shows offered in a TDF AFP season to date–and also includes the previously announced Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes® on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 10 a.m. at Radio City Music Hall and MJ The Musical on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 1 p.m. at the Neil Simon Theatre.

AFP tickets typically go on sale six to eight weeks before a performance and can only be purchased through TDF’s website. Tickets to Hell’s Kitchen are on sale now. Individuals must have a TDF account to purchase tickets. Those who need an account created should fill out this form for access to TDF AFP tickets. TDF is the only site for all AFP tickets.

TDF Autism Friendly Performances launched in 2011 with a performance of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. Since then, there have been AFP of Broadway's & Juliet, Aladdin, Cats, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes®, Come From Away, Elf: The Musical, Hamilton, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, How to Dance in Ohio, JOB, Kinky Boots, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ The Musical, My Fair Lady, New York City Ballet’s production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, Our Town, SIX, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The King and I, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.

The program operates under the umbrella of TDF Accessibility Programs. To create an autism-friendly setting, the shows are performed in a welcoming, supportive environment for children and adults diagnosed with autism, sensory and communication disorders, or learning disabilities. Slight adjustments are made to the productions where possible, including the reduction of jarring sounds and strobe lights focused into the audience. In the theatre lobby, there are staffed break areas in case audience members need to leave their seats during the performance. Downloadable resources, including a Visual Narrative with pictures of the theatre and the production, are available in advance on the TDF website. For AFP, TDF purchases every seat in the theatre and makes the tickets available at discount prices exclusively to families, groups, schools, etc. whose members include individuals on the autism spectrum.