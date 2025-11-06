Photos: Alex Newell & Kate Baldwin Get Ready to Join CHICAGO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s long-running hit Chicago is getting ready to welcome two new stars to the Ambassador Theatre this fall. Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin steps into the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, November 10, 2025. One week later, Tony Award winner Alex Newell joins the cast as Matron “Mama” Morton on Monday, November 17. They just met the press ahead of their Chicago debuts and you can check out photos below.

Now in its 29th year, Chicago continues its record-breaking run as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb, Chicago remains one of Broadway’s most enduring shows—equal parts satire, spectacle, and social commentary. The production is directed by Walter Bobbie, choreographed by Ann Reinking, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler. The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (set design), William Ivey Long (costumes), Ken Billington (lighting), and Scott Lehrer (sound).

Set amid the 1920s media circus, Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a nightclub performer whose crime of passion turns her into a celebrity. The musical won six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas