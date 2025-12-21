Bob Ader Returns To DON'T TELL MAMA with ONE DEGREE OF JUDY GARLAND

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bob Ader is returning to Don't Tell Mama with a brand new show, One Degree of Judy Garland, with performances on January 17 and 18 at 4 p.m.

This comes after he performed his critically acclaimed show, Harry Who? - The Songs of Harry Warren at the venue in May 2024.

As a small child, Ader was totally enthralled with Garland's film and television appearances and was thoroughly inspired by the passion and commitment that Judy put into every song she ever sang. At the age of 15, Ader, already a veteran of 9 years in show business, got the opportunity to work with Garland at the Felt Forum of the then newly opened Madison Square Garden. Hence the title of the show, One Degree of Judy Garland.

Through songs, tap dancing, story telling, and some piano playing, Ader will not only tell the story of how he got work with the great legend but will also explain how Garland inspired him as a performer and as an actor.

Ader is once again being accompanied by the fantastically talented and gifted pianist, Elliot Finkel. The show is directed by Marilyn Spanier, and features additional musical arrangements by Salvatore Messano.