3 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, December 21, 2025, Broadway says goodbye to three productions. Art takes its final bow at the Music Box Theatre following 21 previews and 109 regular performances; The Queen of Versailles plays its final performance at the St. James Theatre after 32 previews and 49 regular performances; and Little Bear Ridge Road will conclude its run at the Booth Theatre following 27 previews and 62 regular performances. The theatres will soon be home to Giant, Titanique and Proof respectively.

It's not uncomon for shows to close in December and January. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

ART officially opened Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. The producers of the first-ever Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play recently announced that the production had reached recoupment.

ART stars Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris. It is directed by Scott Ellis.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

The Queen of Versailles opened on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, it was previously set to close on January 4.

Kristin Chenoweth and F. Murray Abraham lead and are joined on stage by Melody Butiu as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White as ‘Victoria’. The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott as Standby ‘Jackie’.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter, starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, with direction by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, was originally set to conclude its limited engagement on February 15, 2026.

Little Bear Ridge Road marked Hunter’s long-awaited Broadway debut after more than 15 years of work Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. The production opened on Thursday, October 30 at the Booth Theatre to mostly positive reviews.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.