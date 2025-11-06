Video: First Trailer Released for Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Nephew Jaafar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The first teaser has been released for Michael, the highly anticipated yet oft-delayed musical biopic about Michael Jackson. Starring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the musical icon, the movie will arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026.

The movie is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

It will highlight both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career. Several of these performances are previewed in the teaser, including "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' and "Thriller."

The upcoming film also stars Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Long, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The movie has been subject to several delays, originally having been moved to April 18, 2025, and later to October 3, 2025. A contributing factor in the delay was the reworking of the third act of the film, which required rewriting and reshooting. Earlier this year, there were reports that the film would be split into two parts, but that no longer seems to be the case, though it is still unconfirmed.

The upcoming film is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate