Photos: WONDER Celebrates Opening Night at the A.R.T.

​A.R.T. is now presenting Wonder, a new musical about change, identity, and what it means to belong. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score by the GRAMMY Award–winning duo A Great Big World and a book by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, this show celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness. Check out photso from opening night here!

Wonder is based on the novel Wonder by R.J. Palacio and the Lionsgate and Mandeville film Wonder. It features music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves, Waitress, Pippin, and others at A.R.T. and on Broadway), music direction by Ryan Cantwell (Romeo and Juliet and 1776 at A.R.T.), choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center, The Notebook on Broadway, The Hypocrites’ Pirates of Penzance at A.R.T.), and direction by Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.).

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack Will,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuioka as “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,” Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Space Auggie,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.” Sky Vaux Fuller, Brit Garner, Gabrielle Greene, Quinn Murphy, and Rob Tucker are understudies.