Photos: WONDER Celebrates Opening Night at the A.R.T.

Wonder will run through February 8 at the Loeb Drama Center

By: Dec. 19, 2025

​A.R.T. is now presenting Wonder, a new musical about change, identity, and what it means to belong. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score by the GRAMMY Award–winning duo A Great Big World and a book by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, this show celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness. Check out photso from opening night here!

Wonder is based on the novel Wonder by R.J. Palacio and the Lionsgate and Mandeville film Wonder. It features music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves, Waitress, Pippin, and others at A.R.T. and on Broadway), music direction by Ryan Cantwell (Romeo and Juliet and 1776 at A.R.T.), choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center, The Notebook on Broadway, The Hypocrites’ Pirates of Penzance at A.R.T.), and direction by Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.).

The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack Will,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuioka as “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,” Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Space Auggie,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.” Sky Vaux Fuller, Brit Garner, Gabrielle Greene, Quinn Murphy, and Rob Tucker are understudies.

Photo Credit: Hawver and Hall

Javier Muñoz, Kaylin Hedges, Alison Luff, and Garrett McNally

Garrett McNally

Javier Muñoz, Pearl Sun, Dina Zuckerberg, Alison Luff , Patricia Chibbaro, and Raymond J. Lee

Kaylor Toronto, Gabrielle Greene, Sky Vaux Fuller, Rob Tucker, Quinn Murphy, and Brit Garner

Garrett McNally

Donovan Louis Bazemore, Nicholas Trupia, Reese Levine, Max Voehl, Garrett McNally, Kylie MiRae Kuioka, and Skylar Matthews

RJ Palacio, author of Wonder the novel with Max Voehl and Garrett McNally

Members of the company and creative team with author RJ Palacio

Nadia DiGiallonardo, Sarah Ruhl, Chad King, Ian Axel, and Taibi Magar

Nadia DiGiallonardo, Sarah Ruhl, Chad King, Ian Axel, Taibi Magar, and Katie Spelman

The company

Kaylin Hedges, Kylie MiRae Kuioka, and Paravi

Reese Levine, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Nicholas Trupia, and Max Voehl

Diego Cordova and Kaylin Hedges

Members of the company and creative team

Skylar Matthews, Max Voehl, Reese Levine, and Kylie MiRae Kuioka

Paravi, Taibi Magar, and Nathan Salstone




