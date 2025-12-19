Photos: WONDER Celebrates Opening Night at the A.R.T.

Wonder will run through February 8 at the Loeb Drama Center
A.R.T. is now presenting Wonder, a new musical about change, identity, and what it means to belong. Featuring a driving, pop-inspired score by the GRAMMY Award–winning duo A Great Big World and a book by MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, this show celebrates empathy, resilience, and the power of choosing kindness. Check out photso from opening night here!
Wonder is based on the novel Wonder by R.J. Palacio and the Lionsgate and Mandeville film Wonder. It features music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Real Women Have Curves, Waitress, Pippin, and others at A.R.T. and on Broadway), music direction by Ryan Cantwell (Romeo and Juliet and 1776 at A.R.T.), choreography by Helen Hayes Award winner Katie Spelman (A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center, The Notebook on Broadway, The Hypocrites’ Pirates of Penzance at A.R.T.), and direction by Taibi Magar (Night Side Songs, Macbeth In Stride, We Live in Cairo, and others at A.R.T.).
The Wonder cast includes Garrett McNally and Max Voehl sharing the role of “Auggie,” Melvin Abston as “Mr. Tushman,” Donovan Louis Bazemore as “Jack Will,” Ryan Behan as “Ensemble,” Diego Cordova as “Justin,” Kaylin Hedges as “Via,” Kylie MiRae Kuioka as “Summer,” Maddy Le as “Ensemble,” Raymond J. Lee as “Mr. Browne,” Reese Levine as “Julian,” Alison Luff as “Isabel,” Skylar Matthews as “Charlotte,” Javier Muñoz as “Nate,” Paravi as “Miranda,” Nathan Salstone as “Space Auggie,” Pearl Sun as “Ms. Petosa” and “Mrs. Albans,” and Nicholas Trupia as “Amos.” Sky Vaux Fuller, Brit Garner, Gabrielle Greene, Quinn Murphy, and Rob Tucker are understudies.
Photo Credit: Hawver and Hall
Javier Muñoz, Kaylin Hedges, Alison Luff, and Garrett McNally
Garrett McNally
Javier Muñoz, Pearl Sun, Dina Zuckerberg, Alison Luff , Patricia Chibbaro, and Raymond J. Lee
Kaylor Toronto, Gabrielle Greene, Sky Vaux Fuller, Rob Tucker, Quinn Murphy, and Brit Garner
Garrett McNally
Donovan Louis Bazemore, Nicholas Trupia, Reese Levine, Max Voehl, Garrett McNally, Kylie MiRae Kuioka, and Skylar Matthews
RJ Palacio, author of Wonder the novel with Max Voehl and Garrett McNally
Members of the company and creative team with author RJ Palacio
Nadia DiGiallonardo, Sarah Ruhl, Chad King, Ian Axel, and Taibi Magar
Nadia DiGiallonardo, Sarah Ruhl, Chad King, Ian Axel, Taibi Magar, and Katie Spelman
The company
Kaylin Hedges, Kylie MiRae Kuioka, and Paravi
Reese Levine, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Nicholas Trupia, and Max Voehl
Diego Cordova and Kaylin Hedges
Members of the company and creative team
Skylar Matthews, Max Voehl, Reese Levine, and Kylie MiRae Kuioka
Paravi, Taibi Magar, and Nathan Salstone
