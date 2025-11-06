 tracker
Video/Photos: Amanda Seyfried Stars in New Teaser for THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE

The movie will arrive in theaters on December 25, 2025. 

By: Nov. 06, 2025
The first teaser and new first-look photos have been released for The Testament of Ann Lee, a new music-driven drama film from The Brutalist's Mona Fasvold and Brady CorbetAmanda Seyfried leads the movie as Mother Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement.

During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services, which is previewed in the teaser. It will arrive in theaters on December 25, 2025. 

Though not a traditional musical, the film features a heavy use of Shaker hymns, which have been transformed into ecstatic “movements" by composer Daniel Blumberg, along with choreography from Celia Rowlson-Hall. Blumberg has also written one original composition that plays over the end credits. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast. Seyfried is no stranger to the latter, having performed the role of Cosette live during the filming of 2012's Les Misérables. 

The movie also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. For its theatrical release in December, attendees will have the chance to watch a 70mm cut in select theaters. 

