Megan Hilty to Join The New York Pops for Annual Holiday Concert at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, will celebrate the holidays with its annual concert tradition on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. A Place Called Home features Megan Hilty (Broadway’s Death Becomes Her, Wicked, 9 to 5: The Musical; NBC’s “Smash”) together with Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA.

Additional upcoming New York Pops performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall include Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.; If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B with Maleah Joi Moon and Avery Wilson on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.; and The Music Of US: From Then to Now on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. with Max Clayton, Nova Y. Payton, and Ephraim Sykes.

Megan Hilty started her career playing Glinda in the Broadway, National Tour and Los Angeles companies of Wicked. Shortly after her 4.5 year run in Oz, she originated the role of Doralee in 9 to 5: The Musical. But Hilty is probably best known for playing the triple-threat Ivy Lynn in the musical drama “Smash” on NBC. Her numerous television credits include “Annie, Live!”, “Sean Saves The World”, “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh”, and playing the iconic Patsy Cline in “Patsy & Loretta”, earning her a Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Actress. On-stage, Hilty received nominations for Tony, Drama Desk & Drama League Awards for her portrayal of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company’s revival of Noises Off, and is currently starring in the new hit musical “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway.

Photo credit: Richard Termine