Disney on Broadway Sets Concert Lineup For 2026 Festival of the Arts

Disney on Broadway has announced their concert lineup for the EPCOT's 2026 Festival of the Arts. Also returning this year is the Once Upon A Stage: The Magic of Disney on Broadway exhibit, which can be found at CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. The exhibit features props and costumes from shows like Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, Beauty & the Beast, and more.

Sierra Boggess, James Monroe Iglehart, Anastacia McCleskey, Susan Egan, and Isabelle McCalla will be taking part in the festival for the very first time. Returning to the concert series will be Adam Jacobs, Michael James Scott, Josh Strickland, Mandy Gonzalez, Kissy Simmons, and Ashley Brown.

Go inside last year's Festival of the Arts with Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Jelani Remy, and more here.

Disney Parks has revealed that Disney on Broadway dining packages will also be available. It will include one of 15 unique dining experiences, followed by guaranteed priority seating for that night's Disney on Broadway concert.

Disney on Broadway Concert Lineup at EPCOT's 2026 Festival of the Arts

Isabelle McCalla (“Aladdin”) and Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”)

January 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 27

Sierra Boggess (“The Little Mermaid”) and Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”)

January 17, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28, 29

Anastacia McCleskey (“Tarzan”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

January 30, February 1, 2, 5, 7, 9, 10

Mandy Gonzalez (“Aida”) and Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”)

January 31, February 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12

Ainsley Melham (“Aladdin”) and Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”)

February 13, 15, 16, 19

Susan Egan (“Beauty and The Beast”) and James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”)

February 14, 17, 18, 20, 21

Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”), Ainsley Melham (“Aladdin”), Susan Egan (Beauty and The Beast”), James Monroe Iglehart (“Aladdin”)

February 22, 23