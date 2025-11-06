Caissie Levy Departs THE LOST BOYS Musical Broadway Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caissie Levy has announced that she will no longer be starring in the Broadway premiere of The Lost Boys. In a new letter posted to her Instagram, Levy shared that entering a lengthy rehearsal and preview process right now is "just not possible" for her family. She praised the musical as "outrageously good" and states that she will "watch the glory of The Lost Boys come into being" from the sidelines.

Levy was set to star as "Lucy Emerson" in the upcoming musical, featuring a score by The Resuces. The musical is slated to begin preview performances Friday, March 27, 2026, at the Palace Theatre with an official opening on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Levy currently stars in Ragtime on Broadway as 'Mother,' which just opened at Lincoln Center last month.

"I have been fortunate enough to be deeply connected with The Lost Boys, the new musical, since the beginning of its developmental process, and it's been one of the best experiences of my career to help create the role of Lucy alongside these unbelievable artists. The expectation and the dream all along was to join the company when it opens on Broadway this spring. But life has other plans sometimes, and I realize now that my family needs me. Going back into a rehearsal process, an intense tech process, and an intense preview time is just not possible for me and my young kids right now. I know working parents everywhere are faced with decisions like this all the time - and it's heartbreaking, and also a part of life.

The creative team and producers at The Lost Boys have been so understanding. Many of them are parents themselves, and they've graciously understood where I need to be right now, which is present for my kids. As much as it pains my heart to watch from the sidelines, I am going to step aside and watch the glory of The Lost Boys come into being.

The Rescues have written a score that is outrageously good, the book is hilarious and heartwarming, and with my genius friend, Michael Arden, at the helm, it all spells the most amazing hit coming our way. I will be first in line to get a ticket, to laugh and rock out and shed a tear with everybody else in the audience.

The irony is not lost on me that I am playing a mother making tough choices and learning new things, and that's the precise kind of journey I would also be going on in The Lost Boys - and it's what is being reflected in my own life back at me right now. I need to remain with my current show, and stay in the rhythm of my ongoing run, because that's what's best for my family right now. I wish The Lost Boys every bit of luck, even though they don't need it, and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds."

Also starring in The Lost Boys is LJ Benet as ‘Michael Emerson,’ Ali Louis Bourzgui as ‘David,’ Benjamin Pajak as ‘Sam Emerson,’ Maria Wirries as ‘Star,’ Paul Alexander Nolan as ‘Max,’ Jennifer Duka as ‘Alan Frog,’ Miguel Gil as ‘Edgar Frog,’ Brian Flores as ‘Marko,’ Sean Grandillo as ‘Dwayne,’ and Dean Maupin as ‘Paul.’

The new musical, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film The Lost Boys, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, will feature direction by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Maybe Happy Ending), a book by David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” writer/EP) & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant (Parade) & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), orchestrations & musical arrangements by Ethan Popp & The Rescues, and Vocal Arrangements by The Rescues.

The Lost Boys, A NEW MUSICAL features scenic design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (Maybe Happy Ending), costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever (A Strange Loop) and Michael Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard), video design by Dane Laffrey, aerial design by Billy Mulholland (Breaking Surface) and Gwyneth Larsen (Breaking Surface), production management by Juniper Street Productions, with casting by The Telsey Office Craig Burns, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA, and General Management by Bespoke Theatricals. Devin Keudell will serve as Executive Producer.

The Lost Boys, A NEW MUSICAL marks the first collaboration of James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson as producers.

Based on the 1987 classic Warner Bros. Pictures film The Lost Boys, A NEW MUSICAL is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. Mark Kaufman and Lauren Shuler Donner are serving as Creative Consultants for the project.

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

A teenage vampire movie that was tawdry, pulpy and sexually charged, The Lost Boys was a critical and commercial success and has since achieved cult classic status by transcending the genre with its unique blend of horror and comedy. The film defined a new era within pop culture by shifting the depiction of vampires for a younger generation. The Lost Boys was the last word in the 1980’s as a teen vamp angst coming-of-age story: physical transformation, sexual awakening, and experimentation. The film appeals to multiple generations and helped pave the way for subsequent film and television projects like “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “True Blood” and “Twilight.”​



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski