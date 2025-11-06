AVENUE Q Will Return to the West End With New 20th Anniversary Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The three-time Tony Award winning and Olivier Award nominated musical, AVENUE Q, will return to the West End for its 20th anniversary, bringing the original Broadway puppets to the Shaftesbury Theatre for a strictly limited season from Friday 20 March 2026 to Saturday 29 August 2026.

With Music & Lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, the revival production of AVENUE Q, based on an original concept by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, will see the return of many of the original Broadway team, including the award-winning Broadway director Jason Moore, with music orchestrations and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, original Broadway puppets, conceived and designed by Rick Lyon and set design by Anna Louizos. Joining them for this anniversary production will be choreographer Ebony Molina with casting by Pearson Casting CDG and other new UK creatives to be announced.

Director Jason Moore said today, “It's a rare and wonderful gift to revisit a musical you helped create 20 years ago and bring it into this modern decade with tweaks and surprises that make the original show glisten with even more relevance and humour. We are so excited to head back to the Avenue once again—this time, adding an audience that was too young for some of these puppets and their particular brand of humour!”

The show's producers said, “We're beyond excited to bring Avenue Q back to the West End to celebrate its 20th anniversary. When the show first opened on Broadway, it broke all the rules - it was bold, funny, and full of heart, speaking honestly about growing up and finding your place in the world. Two decades later, its message feels more relevant than ever. This revival is a love letter to the original production and to everyone who's ever seen a bit of themselves in the residents of Avenue Q. We can't wait to reintroduce this brilliantly irreverent, endlessly uplifting show to London audiences once again.”

Fresh out of college and searching for his purpose, Princeton ends up in a shabby apartment on New York's rundown Avenue Q. He quickly meets his new and colourful neighbours where together they navigate the life struggles of work, love and paying the bills in their own hilarious way.

Irreverent and irresistible, AVENUE Q is the mischievous and charming musical full of infectious songs and loveable characters that will leave you smiling for days.

AVENUE Q first opened in the West End in 2006 at the Noël Coward Theatre, before transferring to the Gielgud Theatre, followed by the Wyndham's Theatre, where it played its final performance on 30 October 2010. A special concert production was performed at the Sondheim Theatre in 2024 to celebrate the show's 18th anniversary.