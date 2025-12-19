Stage Mag Spotlight: American Theater Group's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Click Here for More on Stage Mag

This week's Stage Mag Spotlight is on American Theater Group's production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Sieminski Theater. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

The American Theater Group's Stage Mag is not just as a bare cast list, but a full-fledged show program – with special features to enhance the audience's experience at their production of the beloved stage adaptation of the classic holiday story.

Audiences can meet the company through actors' bios, with audiences being able to read more about the cast through an intricate cast list and actor biographies.

They were also able to advertise their upcoming production of My Fair Lady.

The American Theater Group was also able to thank its sponsors and donors in the Stage Mag. Audiences are also able to donate to the company directly through a link in the program.

With features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for your own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!