Twelve Days of Christmas: Christopher Lowell

There's something about Christopher Lowell and the holidays on Broadway that just go together. For the second season in a row, the stage and screen star is appearing on Broadway, this time in Marjorie Prime, running now at the Hayes Theater. On opening night, he told us about what music he relies on every Christmas.

"It's always the Phil Spector Christmas album, start to finish, is a banger," he told BroadwayWorld. "In terms of movies... I don't think you can top It's a Wonderful Life in terms of holiday movies. It's the best for a reason. Yep, it's toatlly perfect."

Lowell made his Broadway debut in last season’s production of Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love. Other theatre credits include “James” in Cult of Love (Berkeley Rep), “Bo” in Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), “Paul Bratter” in Barefoot in the Park (Old Globe). Film work includes Oscar-winners Promising Young Woman (“Al Monroe”) and The Help (“Stuart Whitworth” SAG Award, Critics Choice Award), “Piz” in Veronica Mars, Up In The Air, Perpetrator, Complete Unknown. TV includes “Bash” on GLOW (SAG nominations, Netflix), “Jesse” on How I Met Your Father (Hulu), “Dell” on Private Practice (ABC), Inventing Anna (Netflix), ROAR (Apple TV), Graves (Epix), and Enlisted (Fox).