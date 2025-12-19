Photos: ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION Gala Performance

Last night, Broadway celebrated the Gala performance of All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich and the Broadway debuts of Ike Barinholtz, Eric Andre, Abbi Jacobson, and Jon Stewart, alongside Grammy nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. See photos!

With direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, All Out is written by Mr. Rich and will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks at the Nederlander Theatre.

VIP guests included P!nk, Jimmy Fallon, J.J. Abrams, Mike Birbiglia, Sara Chase, Jesse Eisenberg, Susie Essman, Ilana Glazer, Steve Higgins, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Richard Kind, Fran Lebowitz, Hamish Linklater, Alex Moffat, Lily Rabe, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Ethan Slater, Cecily Strong, Chase Sui Wonders, Drew Tarver, Danya Taymor, Taylor Trensch, Jen Tullock, Anna Wintour and more.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas