Video: MASQUERADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of Masquerade, which is now running off-Broadway on 57th Street.

Performers included: Francesca Mehrotra ("Grateful"), Nkrumah Gatling ("Elijah Rock"), Tia Karaplis ("Meet Me on the Moon"), Claire Leyden ("The Flag Song"), Charles Osborne ("Some Enchanted Evening") Georgia Mendes, Francisco Javier Gonzalez ("It All Fades Away"), Haile Ferrier ("I Dreamed a Dream"), Raymond J Lee ("She Used to Be Mine"), Lee H Alexander ("Younger Than Springtime") and more. The evening also featured vocalists Zach Birdsall ("My Romance"), Dara Gallagher ("Broken Horses") and Ella Joy Collazo ("They Just Keep Moving the Line").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.