RAGTIME Extends on Broadway Due to Demand

Lincoln Center Theater’s 2025 revival of Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, has extended performances by popular demand through June 14, 2026. Ragtime will continue at the Vivian Beaumont Theater for an additional 23 weeks.

Originally scheduled to run through January 4, 2026, tickets for Ragtime from January 4 through June 14, will be available beginning at 10am online or the Lincoln Center Theater box office. Ragtime began previews on September 26 and continues to sell out as audiences flock to the Vivian Beaumont to experience deBessonet’s sensational rejuvenation of a beloved classic in American theatre.

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett through June 14.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Ragtime recorded a cast album this month, produced by 3-time GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and 4-time GRAMMY nominees Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty. Dates and pre-order information will be announced shortly.

Featuring a lush score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The creative team for the Lincoln Center Theater production of Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré & Donald Holder (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair & wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Ragtime is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Tom Kirdahy, Kevin Ryan, Robert Greenblatt, and Lamar Richardson, along with Thomas M. Neff, Roy and Jill Furman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Page, Acton Rothschild Productions/Willette and Manny Klausner, Alexander-Taylor Deignan/Jay and Mary Sullivan, D’Angora Padgett Productions/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Maggio Lane/ Rubin Bolosh, and Peter May/Coluzzi Cohen.

The Gala Production of Ragtime was produced in 2024 by New York City Center (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO; Jenny Gersten, VP of Musical Theater).