Licensing Rights Now Available for COME FROM AWAY

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the licensing release of Come From Away in the US and Canada.

Based on the remarkable true story that took place in an isolated community, Come From Away is a critically acclaimed musical featuring an enduringly relevant script accompanied by a deeply moving score by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

What began as an average day in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.

“We are so excited to have Come From Away licensed widely by MTI,” said writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein. “Come From Away is all about community, and out in the community is where it belongs. When we first wrote Come From Away, we hoped that Canadian high schools might be forced to do it - and now, over a decade later - that day has finally arrived! To see this true story about our friends from Newfoundland and from away reach so many people is truly beyond our wildest dreams. There’s never a bad time to tell a story about people being kind to one another, but particularly now, at a time when the world seems so divided, it means so much to see the story of generosity and kindness being embraced by so many.”

Come From Away achieved unprecedented global recognition with 37 award nominations, 13 of which resulted in wins, most notably Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Outstanding Musical at the 2017 Drama Desk Awards.

Come From Away has impacted the cultural zeitgeist not only on stage, but also in song and screen. An original Broadway cast recording was released in 2017 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 60th Grammy Awards. The pro-shot film, produced in response to the Broadway shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, was released on Apple TV+ in 2021, the day before the anniversary of the September 11th attacks. In 2021, an album titled Covers From Away was released by Craft Recordings featuring songs from the show covered by numerous artists from Newfoundland and Labrador, including Alan Doyle and The Irish Descendants.

MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen said, “At its core, Come From Away is about the power of community—not just as a geographical concept, but as a human one. Gander’s residents showed that even in the face of global crisis, ordinary people can do extraordinary things simply by choosing to care for others. Irene and David captured the spirit of this event with a remarkable musical that mirrors the real-life experiences of those involved. With a soaring score and a touching book, this show will now inspire new performers and audience members across the world with this deeply universal story.”

Come From Away gives theatres the opportunity to contribute to its worldwide impact by spreading the show's message of kindness, unity, and resilience with their communities. With a flexible cast size and possibilities for technical creativity, Come From Away is guaranteed to be a show for audiences to remember.

The show’s global presence resonates across all audiences as an uplifting reminder of humanity’s ability to come together, no matter what the circumstances.

Please visit the MTI show page here for licensing and more information. International and regional restrictions apply.