Allison Russell to Return as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN

Grammy Award winner Allison Russell will reprise her role as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. She will begin performances on Tuesday, December 16 and will succeed Rebecca Naomi Jones, who will take her final bow on Sunday, December 14. Russell previously starred in the role in November of 2024. See photos HERE!

Hadestown currently stars Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Persephone, Paulo Szot as Hades, and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus. They are joined by Marla Louissaint, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Alex Lugo, and Eddie Noel Rodríguez.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

ABOUT Allison Russell

Montreal born, Nashville based, Allison Russell, is a Grammy, Juno, Americana, Socan and Folk Awards winning, Polaris Prize short-listed artist, actor, author, songwriter, producer, human rights advocate, survivor and mother.

She is the co-founder of Once and Future Sounds and Love Rising. Her debut solo album Outside Child was released in 2021, followed by The Returner in 2023 via Concord/Fantasy Records.

Prior to her solo career she co-founded, recorded and toured internationally with the bands Po’Girl, Birds of Chicago, and Our Native Daughters. She is a proud member of Joni Mitchell’s Joni Jam band and continues to work with OND.

Russell’s ensemble the Rainbow Coalition opened for Hozier’s Unreal Unearth tour throughout 2024. Their duet “Wildflower & Barley” made The Billboard top 100 in both the US & Canada. Russell’s All Returners headlining tour continued in 2025 in Australia and North America. Hozier and Russell co-wrote the song “Human Mind” for their hero Mavis Staples.

Allison made her Broadway debut starring as Persephone in Anais Mitchell’s Hadestown from Nov 2024 to Feb 2025. She is deeply honoured to be returning to that life changing role in her favourite musical on Dec 16th, 2025. Russell’s memoir will be published by Little Brown, release date TBA and her third album is coming in 2026.