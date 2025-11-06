BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/6/2025; Jobs In Tech, Finance & More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/6/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Young Conservatory Programs Associate

APPLY ONLINE: Please submit a resume and a non-generic cover letter about why you’re excited by this role. We look forward to hearing from you! Priority consideration for applications received by Friday, November 14, 2025. TITLE: Young Conservatory Programs Associate REPORTS TO: Young Conservatory Director STATUS: Ful... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Temporary General Manager (Parental Leave Coverage)

Temporary General Manager (Parental Leave Coverage) Length of Employment: Four months Employer: Lucille Lortel Theatre Title: Temporary General Manager Salary: $1,500/week Benefits: Health Insurance, Paid Safe and Sick Leave Date Posted: November 10, 2025 Deadline to Apply: November 19, 2025 Start Date: January 12, 2026 (anticipated) End Date: May 11, 2026 (anticipated) Location: Primarily remote, with some in-person events in NYC required. To Apply: Please upload a resume and brief ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

DESCRIPTION Notice: Stage Manager SEEKING Non-Union Stage Manager for New Oak Theatre's productions of I Do! I Do! & The Glass Menagerie. SALARY $100 weekly, $800 total Housing No housing offered at this time. UNION NON AEA SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS Please submit your resume and cover letter for consideration. Deadline: November 18th, 2025 SUBMIT TO us@newoaktheatre.org PERSONNEL Chase Brackett, Artistic Director/Director, I Do! I Do! & The Glass Menagerie Sarah Brac... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Technical Director

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. The Old Globe produces more than 14-productions each year in three theatres, which typically include two enhanced pre-Broadway musicals. The scene shop is a fully equipped 14,000-square foot facility with CNC router and extensive metal-working capacity. This position is an excellent opportunity to practice technical production at the highest level in regional theatre. Key Responsibiliti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Finance

THE MISSION The McCallum Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enrich the Coachella Valley community through world-class performances, critically acclaimed education experiences, and serving as the desert’s premier performing arts center. ABOUT MCCALLUM THEATRE Located in the heart of Palm Desert, California, the McCallum Theatre is one of the nation’s premier performing arts centers—recognized for its artistic excellence, diverse programming, and deep community impact. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Overhire Carpenter

Overhire Carpenter Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $27/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications -BFA in relevant field or 2 years professional experience -... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Scene Shop Supervisor

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Scene Shop Supervisor Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Bartender

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, playwrights and stage managers. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Inviting Applications for Tenure Track Assistant Professor of Music Theatre

The Hartt School, a conservatory of Music, Dance, and Theatre at the University of Hartford, invites applications for a full-time, tenure track Assistant Professor of Music Theatre beginning August 2026. The next Assistant Professor of Music Theatre will have demonstrated excellence in teaching acting to students in undergraduate Music Theatre programs. We seek candidates who possess a collaborative spirit suited to enhancing a collegial department culture. For further information and details fo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: What Is Performance Advertising: A Complete Guide for Modern Marketers

In today’s results-driven digital landscape, advertisers are no longer satisfied with vague promises of “brand visibility.” They want measurable outcomes — clicks, leads, sales, and engagement. This demand for accountability gave rise to performance advertising, a marketing model where advertisers pay only for specific actions achieved. From affiliate marketers to global brands, this model has transformed how campaigns are plan... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Human Resources Apprentice

JOB TITLE: Human Resources Apprentice REPORTS TO: Human Resources Generalist FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $18.75 per hour DATES: January 2025 – August 2025 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is seeking a Human Resources Apprentice for an eight-month assignment. The apprentice will primarily serve the administrative needs of the team. The successful candidate will assist with day-to-day operati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting Designer & Board Operator

The Stamford JCC Performing Arts Department is seeking a passionate and talented individual to join the production team of our winter show as Lighting Designer & Board Op. The Lighting Designer & Board Op will design the lighting of our winter theatre & dance production, The Land of Sweets, and operate the board during the performance. Ideal candidates have experience designing lights for theatrical or dance productions and board operating during tech and the perf... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Custodian (Part-Time)

JOB TITLE: Custodian REPORTS TO: Custodial Manager FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Part-Time Custodian is responsible for all daily cleaning of The Goodman Theatre as well as assigned event setups. This individual interacts with diverse groups of employees and helps to support the Goodman’s artistic work. This is a unique opportunity to join a well-structured program ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lead Scenic Artist

POSITION BRIEF The Lead Scenic Artist is a key creative and technical role responsible for delivering exceptional scenic finishes that uphold the high level for which 3dx is known. This position requires a deep understanding of theatrical paint methodologies and the ability to collaborate across multiple disciplines. Working closely with the Charge Scenic Artist, the Lead Scenic Artist will interpret renderings, develop samples, and execute a broad range of faux finishes, ensuring each proj... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Abingdon Theatre Company Festival of Short Plays: Seeking Playwrights, Actors, and Directors

Seeking playwrights, directors, and actors for Abingdon Theatre Company's sixth annual Raise the Page, Uplift the Word: A BIPOC Festival of Short Plays in collaboration with AMT Theater. Abingdon Theatre Company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard. With this in mind, ATC is thrilled to open submissions for our sixth annual festival of short plays; a festival shedding light on stories by people of color. Playwrights: Short play submissions should be... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant | Development Assistant

Position Title: Executive Assistant / Development Assistant Department: Hybrid with Administrative, Artistic, & Development Departments Reports To: Managing Director, Artistic Director Job Type: Full-time, Year-Round, Non-Exempt Salary/Wage: $20.00 per hour Non-Statutory Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: November 2025 Syracuse Stage, the professional theatre in residence at Syracuse University, is accepting applications for an Executive Assistant / Development Assistant to sup... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Controller

JOB DESCRIPTION | ASSISTANT CONTROLLER REPORTS TO: Director - Finance FLSA: Full-Time, Exempt SALARY RANGE: $80,000 to $85,000 LOCATION: On-site 100% JOB SUMMARY The Assistant Controller plays a vital role in the financial operations of the McCallum Theatre, ensuring accurate, timely, and transparent accounting and recordkeeping in support of the Theatre’s mission. This position is responsible for maintaining the integrity of financial data, reconciling key accounts, preparing complianc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Foundation and Government Giving

JOB TITLE: Manager of Foundation and Government Giving REPORTS TO: Sr. Director of Institutional Giving and Development Operations FLSA STATUS: Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $50 - 60k annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Manager of Foundation and Government Giving is the primary fundraiser for foundation and government relationships at The Goodman. This role, in tandem with leadership and volunteer solicitors, works to grow the theater’s base o... (more)