Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 9, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Sets Final Broadway Bow and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's another exciting day on the Great White Way, and we've rounded up the biggest news and can't-miss moments from yesterday to help you catch up. Broadway Bares is striking an Olympic pose with a just-released photo shoot that spotlights Broadway performers as elite athletes. The always dynamic Elaine Hendrix stopped by for a heartfelt interview about her storied career both on stage and screen. In major show news, Moulin Rouge! has confirmed its final Broadway performance date—don’t miss your chance to see this spectacular before it closes! Dive into new Broadway videos, dazzling photos, industry insider highlights, and stories from around the theatre world as you start your day with us.