Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 9, 2026- MOULIN ROUGE! Sets Final Broadway Bow and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! It's another exciting day on the Great White Way, and we've rounded up the biggest news and can't-miss moments from yesterday to help you catch up. Broadway Bares is striking an Olympic pose with a just-released photo shoot that spotlights Broadway performers as elite athletes. The always dynamic Elaine Hendrix stopped by for a heartfelt interview about her storied career both on stage and screen. In major show news, Moulin Rouge! has confirmed its final Broadway performance date—don’t miss your chance to see this spectacular before it closes! Dive into new Broadway videos, dazzling photos, industry insider highlights, and stories from around the theatre world as you start your day with us.
But first...
Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway
|
Exclusive: Broadway Bares Gets Olympics-Ready
The Milano Cortina Olympics are here, and today we are saluting all things sports with the help of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. In 2020, the organization planned an Olympics-themed Broadway Bares photo shoot spotlighting Broadway performers as elite athletes. Like so many things that year, the event did not happen, and the photos have been tucked away in the Broadway Cares vault ever since... until now!
|
Video: Say 'Hello' to Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix joins us for a heartfelt and wide-ranging conversation where she opens up about her career in a way she rarely does. From the intensity and visibility of Dancing with the Stars to the film roles that made her a fan favorite, Elaine reflects on the twists, risks, and reinventions that have shaped her path in Hollywood. Watch in this video!
|
MOULIN ROUGE! Sets Final Broadway Performance
The curtain will soon close on the Moulin Rouge! The Tony Award®-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play its final performance on July 26, 2026.
Black Theatre United Announces BTU Collective & New Board Members
by Nicole Rosky
| Photos: First Look at Ben Daniels, Laurie Kynaston & More in MAN AND BOY at the National Theatre
by Nicole Rosky
The National Theatre today releases production images for Man and Boy, Terence Rattigan's tale of fatherhood and corruption, marking Director Anthony Lau’s (The Crucible) National Theatre debut. . (more...)
| Photos: Highlights from Juilliard School's CELEBRATION: A BENEFIT FOR SCHOLARSHIP
by Gillian Blum
Check out photos from arts luminaries, trustees, benefactors, alumni, and students gathering at The Juilliard School’s annual Celebration: A Benefit for Scholarship on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, in New York City.. (more...)
|
Black Theatre United (BTU) just announced the BTU Collective, a new wave of leadership within the organization. The BTU Collective is a dynamic collective of leaders, artists, and advocates committed to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion within the theater industry.. (more...
)
Alex Lin Awarded Inaugural Beacon Commission for New Play THE TRANSLATOR
by A.A. Cristi
Colt Coeur, in partnership with Shea Theatricals, has awarded playwright Alex Lin and her play The Translator their inaugural Beacon Commission, a new program dedicated to commissioning new plays by women and nonbinary artists that combat the erasure of history.. (more...
)
MASQUERADE Seeking Participants for GOOD MORNING AMERICA Performance
by Josh Sharpe
|Around the Broadway World
Cast from the immersive production of Masquerade will perform on Good Morning America on February 26, and the company is looking for audience members to complete the experience.. (more...
)
Listen: Nick Jonas Releases New Solo Album 'Sunday Best'
by Josh Sharpe
Nick Jonas, most recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years, has released his brand new solo album, Sunday Best. Spanning 11 tracks, Sunday Best marks Jonas’s first solo project in nearly five years. Listen to it now.. (more...
)
CHESS Cast Will Visit Broadway Sessions
by Nicole Rosky
Ben Cameron’s long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 for a brand new seasons on Thursday, February 12th, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from the Broadway company of Chess! The company will be performing directly after their evening show.. (more...
)
Anika Noni Rose Replaces Renée Elise Goldsberry in THE BALUSTERS on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose will replace previously announced Renée Elise Goldsberry in the upcoming Broadway production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters.. (more...
)
Original OPERATION MINCEMEAT Cast Will Play One Additional Show
by Nicole Rosky
Tony® and Olivier® Award-winning Operation Mincemeat announced today that due to overwhelming demand and an overbooked waitlist, to see the original Broadway cast, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming, Zoë Roberts, Tony Award® Winner Jak Malone and Claire-Marie Hall, a second evening show has been added to their final performance date.. (more...
)
Review: CLASSICAL MIXTAPE: A LIVE TAKEOVER, Southbank Centre
by Louise Penn
Classical Mixtape: A Live Takeover is part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary programme. Aimed at the under-30s audience, who are underrepresented at the venue, the event offered a casual, relaxed and social approach to classical music. However, a brilliant concept sadly fell short in organisation and execution.. (more...
)
WICKED: FOR GOOD to Stream Exclusively on Peacock in March
by Josh Sharpe
Good news! Wicked: For Good will be available to stream on Peacock on March 20. The release will come with behind-the-scenes featurettes as well as an exclusive new director's commentary from Jon M. Chu, a sing-along edition, and more. . (more...
)
Review: THE VIRGINS, Soho Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
Featuring two of the most awkward sex scenes you'll ever see, this acerbic comedy is a merciless meditation on teenage fumblings.. (more...
)
Kelli O’Hara, Sierra Boggess Among Broadway Stars Featured on Georgia Stitt’s 'Bell Tower' Album
by Josh Sharpe
Sierra Boggess, Kelli O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, and several other Broadway performers are featured on Bell Tower, an upcoming album of twenty-six theatrical art songs from composer and lyricist Georgia Stitt.. (more...
)
Review: THE GAMBLER, The Coronet Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Japanese company Chiten Theatre returns to the Coronet with an energetic adaptation of Dostoevsky’s novel The Gambler. Directed by Motoi Miura with a translation by Ikuo Kameyama, it’s accompanied by experimental rock trio kukangendai. It’s an entertaining, fascinating production, presented in Chiten’s unique style. The history of the book is in itself intriguing, and Dostoevsky’s addiction to gambling is essentially distilled in it. Written to pay off his debts, it saw the author betting the full rights to his works ahead of starting. If he hadn’t completed it in time, F. T. Stellovsky would have been able to publish him for nine years without compensation. Needless to say, the bet put a pep in Dostoevsky’s step.. (more...
)
Colman Domingo's Nat King Cole Biopic Gets Title, New Updates
by Josh Sharpe
Unforgettable, Colman Domingo's Nat King Cole musical biopic, has been boarded by Lionsgate for international sales. The film is expected to be shopped around to potential buyers at the European Film Market next week.. (more...
)
Eddie Izzard
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"I like dancing on the pier
I like Broadway, once a year
But I love Betsy
I like visits to the zoo
I like opera, that's not true
But I love Betsy!"
- Honeymoon in Vegas