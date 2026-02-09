THE LION KING to Welcome New Actors as Young Nala and Young Simba Next Week

The Lion King will welcome Andrea Guzman as “Young Nala” and Firo Oliva as “Young Simba” beginning Tuesday, February 17, alternating in the roles with current cast members Emma Origenes and Caleb Beltran. Current cast members McKenzie Lewis and Julius-Raymond Weems IV will play their final performance Sunday, February 15.

Andrea Guzman (Young Nala at certain performances) is making her Broadway debut! She was featured in Encores! Love Life, voiced Berti in Disney's Emmy and Annie-nominated Kindergarten: The Musical, co-stars in Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimelights en Español” and played Isabel Ramirez in the indie feature Regarding Us.

Firo Olivia (Young Simba at certain performances) is making his Broadway debut. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Spain, he began performing in regional productions in Boston.

ABOUT The Lion King

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.