Ben Platt Will Lead UK Premiere of MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET, Directed by David Cromer

Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy Award® winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Parade), will make his Menier stage debut in Midnight at The Never Get with book music and lyrics by Golden Globe® and Grammy Award winner and Academy Award® nominee Mark Sonnenblick (“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters). The production comes to the Menier for a strictly limited season in a brand-new production for its U.K. premiere directed by Drama Desk and Tony Award-winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit).

Sonnenblick said today, “This show means a tremendous amount to me and it’s a gift to collaborate with Ben again – he’s a once-in-a-generation performer. I can’t wait for audiences to experience his performance in the beautifully intimate theatre at the Menier. It’s also a huge privilege to work with the brilliant David Cromer as we realize the piece afresh for its U.K. premiere.”

Platt added, “I’m thrilled to be undertaking my first full run on the London stage at the Menier as it transforms into the nightclub setting of The Never Get. It’s truly wonderful to work with Mark, who is not only a genius songwriter, but who has also become a true friend. It’s a very special piece, my first wholly original musical since Dear Evan Hansen, and we look forward to working with the generationally talented David Cromer to create this singular experience.”

Midnight at The Never Get opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on Monday, July 20, with previews from Saturday, July 11, and runs until Saturday, September 12.

Full casting will be announced shortly.

The Menier Chocolate Factory, in association with Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, and ATG Productions (by Kristin Caskey, Bee Carrozzini, and Mike Isaacson) present the UK premiere of Mark Sonnenblick’s Midnight at the Never Get – David Cromer directs Ben Platt is his London theatre run debut.

1965, New York City. Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s romance is against the law. In their secret nightclub act, “Midnight,” they perform love songs in an act of defiance of a world that demands they stay hidden. As tensions rise at the start of a historic movement, Trevor and Arthur are torn between their own surreptitious affair and the oncoming storm of social revolution.

BIOGRAPHIES

Ben Platt (Trevor Copeland). Tony and Grammy Award-winner Platt reopened the Palace Theatre last May with a three-week solo residency, Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. Previously, he played ‘Leo Frank’ in Parade at New York City Center, which later transferred to Broadway – for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. In 2023, Platt produced, co-wrote and starred in the award-winning Sundance darling Theater Camp, which was released by Searchlight Pictures. Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance (youngest recipient in history). He later reprised his role in the Universal Pictures film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. He starred in Ryan Murphy's popular Netflix series “The Politician,” where he served as the executive producer - his performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Additionally, Platt has begun filming Merrily We Roll Along, an adaptation of the seminal Sondheim musical, alongside Beanie Feldstein and Paul Mescal. Other film and television credits include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, The People We Hate at the Wedding, Ricki & The Flash, and a guest appearance on “Will & Grace.” An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released three albums - 2019's Sing to Me Instead, 2021's Reverie, and 2024's Honeymind. He completed three solo tours following the release of each subsequent album, which saw him headlining sellout crowds at venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and Radio City Music Hall.

Mark Sonnenblick (Book, Music & Lyrics, and Co-Conceiver). Golden Globe and Grammy Award-winner and Academy Award nominee Sonnenblick is a songwriter based in Brooklyn. He most recently co-wrote seven songs for the Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation movie KPop Demon Hunters, including the global hits “Golden” and “Your Idol.” The soundtrack earned him an extended run as the #1 songwriter on Billboard’s Hot 100 as well as the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Grammy Awards. He also received a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year – the first time an animated musical has been nominated since The Lion King. In 2024, Sonnenblick collaborated with Elton John and Shaina Taub on the score for the stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which stars Vanessa Williams and is currently in its second year in the West End. Other projects include Theater Camp (Searchlight Pictures, Sundance Special Jury Award), Spirited (with Pasek and Paul, Apple TV+), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (with Pasek and Paul, Sony Pictures), Saturday Night Seder (youtube.com), and Harlem (Amazon Prime). He’s been nominated for Primetime Emmy and Drama Desk Awards and won a Jonathan Larson Grant (American Theater Wing), the Harold Adamson Award (ASCAP), and Best Production at the New York Fringe Festival (RIP).

David Cromer (Director). New York credits include Bug, Dead Outlaw, Good Night and Good Luck, The Antiquities, The Counter, I’m Almost There, Prayer for the French Republic, Camp Siegfried, A Case for the Existence of God, The Sound Inside, The Band’s Visit - 2018 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical, The Treasurer, The House of Blue Leaves, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Nikolai and the Others, The Effect, When the Rain Stops Falling, Tribes, Adding Machine, Our Town and Orson’s Shadow. In Chicago his directing credits include Next to Normal, A Streetcar Named Desire, Picnic, Booth, Cherrywood, Mojo, The Hot l Baltimore, The Cider House Rules (co-directed with Marc Grapey at Famous Door), and Angels in America (The Journeymen). For his work he has received a Tony Award, three Tony Award nominations, a Drama Desk Award, three Obie Awards, three Lortel Awards, and in 2010 was named a MacArthur Foundation fellow.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett