Video: PROJECT HAIL MARY Drops Final Trailer Featuring Puppeteer James Ortiz





Ahead of the Super Bowl, the final trailer dropped for Project Hail Mary, a new science fiction film based on the novel by Andy Weir and starring Ryan Gosling. It will arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026.

The new trailer picks up with Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. Reluctantly, he begins his mission to save his planet. The trailer previews his companionship with "Rocky," a living entity whom Ryland unexpectedly befriends while trying to solve the problem of a dying sun.

The trailer confirms the involvement of Drama Desk-winning puppeteer James Ortiz, who serves as both the performer and voice for the alien creature "Rocky." Ortiz's storied resume includes numerous projects for the stage, including designing Milky White in the 2022 Broadway revival of Into the Woods and the dinosaur puppets in Lincoln Center's The Skin of Our Teeth.

Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.