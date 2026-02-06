Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Take a look behind the scenes at Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in rehearsal.

Directed by Sir Trevor Nunn, the production runs Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, March 7, on stage in Cambridge only, marking the beginning of The Arts Theatre's future producing ambitions.