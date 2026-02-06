Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal

The production runs Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, March 7.
Take a look behind the scenes at Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in rehearsal.
Directed by Sir Trevor Nunn, the production runs Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, March 7, on stage in Cambridge only, marking the beginning of The Arts Theatre's future producing ambitions.
The production stars Alice Orr-Ewing as Larita; Michael Praed as Colonel Whittaker; and Greta Scacchi as Mrs Whittaker.Easy Virtue. Completing the cast is Lisa Ambalavanar as Sarah Hurst, Zena Carswell as Nina Vansittart, Imogen Elliott as Marion Whittaker, Grace Hogg-Robinson as Hilda Whittaker, Hugh Osborne as Mr Harris, Joseph Potter as John Whittaker, Harmage Singh Kalirai as Furber, Jordan Kilshaw as Hugh Petworth, Fiona Tong as Mrs Hurst, Kishore Walker as Philip Bordon, and Jamie Wilkes as Charles Burleigh.
Kishore Walker and Imogen Elliott
Joseph Potter, Alice Orr-Ewing, Imogen Elliott and Grace Hogg-Robinson
Sir Trevor Nunn
Greta Scacchi and Fiona Tong
Joseph Potter
Joseph Potter and Michael Praed
Greta Scacchi and Alice Orr-Ewing
Lisa Ambalavanar, Jamie Wilkes and Fiona Tong
Lisa Ambalavanar and Greta Scacchi
Joseph Potter
Joseph Potter and Imogen Elliott
