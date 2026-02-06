 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal

The production runs Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, March 7.

By: Feb. 06, 2026

Take a look behind the scenes at Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in rehearsal.

Directed by Sir Trevor Nunn, the production runs Thursday, February 19 to Saturday, March 7, on stage in Cambridge only, marking the beginning of The Arts Theatre's future producing ambitions.

The production stars Alice Orr-Ewing as Larita; Michael Praed as Colonel Whittaker; and Greta Scacchi as Mrs Whittaker.Easy Virtue. Completing the cast is Lisa Ambalavanar as Sarah Hurst, Zena Carswell as Nina Vansittart, Imogen Elliott as Marion Whittaker, Grace Hogg-Robinson as Hilda Whittaker, Hugh Osborne as Mr Harris, Joseph Potter as John Whittaker, Harmage Singh Kalirai as Furber, Jordan Kilshaw as Hugh Petworth, Fiona Tong as Mrs Hurst, Kishore Walker as Philip Bordon, and Jamie Wilkes as Charles Burleigh.

Check out production photos here:

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Kishore Walker and Imogen Elliott

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Greta Scacchi

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Joseph Potter, Alice Orr-Ewing, Imogen Elliott and Grace Hogg-Robinson

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Sir Trevor Nunn

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Alice Orr-Ewing

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Michael Praed

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Harmage Singh Kalirai

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Greta Scacchi and Fiona Tong

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Joseph Potter

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Joseph Potter and Michael Praed

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Greta Scacchi and Alice Orr-Ewing

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Lisa Ambalavanar, Jamie Wilkes and Fiona Tong

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Lisa Ambalavanar and Greta Scacchi

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Joseph Potter

Photos: Noël Coward's EASY VIRTUE at The Arts Theatre Cambridge in Rehearsal Image
Joseph Potter and Imogen Elliott




Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos