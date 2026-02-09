Lea Michele, Jane Krakowski, Darren Criss and More Set for MISCAST26

The honorees and initial performers have been revealed for MCC Theater's Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast!

Miscast26 will honor Tony Award winning Producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Jose Useche on Monday April 27, 2026 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Miscast26 lineup will feature performances from Nicholas Christopher (Chess, Sweeney Todd), Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending, “American Crime Story”), Jane Krakowski (MCC’s Shit. Meet. Fan., “30 Rock”), Caissie Levy (Ragtime, Frozen), Lea Michele (Chess, Funny Girl), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd, The King and I), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Man of La Mancha, Ragtime), and Tramell Tillman (MCC’s Shit. Meet. Fan., “Severance”) with more performers to be announced shortly! Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.

Miscast26 will stream digitally worldwide for free. Dates and more details will be announced in April. Gala tables and sponsorship packages are available now by calling Vinny Martini, Director of Development, at (212) 727-7722 x 205. Show-only ticket pre-sale for MCC Patrons is now open. Show-only Subscriber pre-sale opens on February 11 at noon ET. Show-only public on sale begins February 13 at noon ET.

See videos from last year's performances here!

AARON TVEIT, "I Know Him So Well" — MCC MISCAST25

KECIA LEWIS, "Right Hand Man / One Last Time" — MCC MISCAST25