WICKED: FOR GOOD to Stream Exclusively on Peacock in March

Good news! Wicked: For Good will be available to stream on Peacock on March 20. The streaming release will come with behind-the-scenes featurettes as well as an exclusive new director's commentary from Jon M. Chu, a sing-along edition, and more.

Currently available to rent or purchase on digital, Wicked: For Good hit theaters last November, grossing $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global total of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024.

The first Wicked movie debuted on Peacock on March 21, 2025, and quickly became their biggest Pay 1 film during that first week on the streamer. From March 17-23, the title accumulated 882 million minutes of viewership and became the Number 1 movie across streaming services during that time.

The movie brought in $112.5 million during its opening weekend in 2024. By the end of its theatrical run, it grossed over $758 million worldwide. Domestically, it became one of the top 50 highest-grossing movies in the United States of all time, and was also the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. upon its release.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Sing-Along Edition of Wicked: For Good.

