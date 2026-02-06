CHESS Cast Will Visit Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron’s long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 for a brand new seasons on Thursday, February 12th, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from the Broadway company of Chess! The company will be performing directly after their evening show.

Chess cast members scheduled to perform are Daniel Beeman, Sydney Jones, Casey Garvin, Ramone Nelson, Samantha Pollino, Aliah James, Regine Sophia, Emma Degerstedt, Travis Ward Osborne, Katerina Papacostas and more! The evening will also feature performance by up and comer Audrey Blaze!

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain’t your grandad’s cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.