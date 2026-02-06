Video: Joshua Henry, Shaina Taub, & Ben Levi Ross Record 'He Wanted to Say' From RAGTIME





Ragtime has released a video of Joshua Henry, Shaina Taub, and Ben Levi Ross recording "He Wanted to Say" from the acclaimed revival. The track is featured on the recently released cast recording, which dropped in January through Concord Theatricals Recordings. The CD is available now and the album will be released on vinyl on April 3.

Featuring a sweeping score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a stirring book by Terrence McNally, and lush original orchestrations by William David Brohn—all of whom won Tony Awards for their work—Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

The album was produced by three-time GRAMMY® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time GRAMMY® nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by GRAMMY® winner Ian Kagey and mastered by multiple GRAMMY® winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The 2-LP vinyl will be released in three color variants: “Lady Liberty Green” for wide release; “America,” available exclusively at Barnes & Noble; and “Ragtime Red,” available exclusively at Lincoln Center Theater and Creative Goods.

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Ragtime stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Julie Benko, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett through June 14.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Shaina Taub, who is featured on the album, will return to the production on March 31, 2026.

The creative team for Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David Korins (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré & Donald Holder (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting). Music Director James Moore will conducts a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn, and vocal arrangements by Stephen Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager.

Ragtime is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Tom Kirdahy, Kevin Ryan, Robert Greenblatt, and Lamar Richardson, along with Thomas M. Neff, Roy and Jill Furman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Page, Acton Rothschild Productions/Willette and Manny Klausner, Alexander-Taylor Deignan/Jay and Mary Sullivan, D’Angora Padgett Productions/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Maggio Lane/ Rubin Bolosh, and Peter May/Coluzzi Cohen.

The Gala Production of Ragtime was produced in 2024 by New York City Center (Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO; Jenny Gersten, VP of Musical Theater).

Ragtime is supported by Barbara and H. Rodgin Cohen. LCT is grateful to the Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Musical Theater at LCT for their leading support of this production. Additional support is provided by the Henry Nias Foundation, David Berg Foundation, and the SHS Foundation. Season support is provided by Daryl Roth, Denise Littlefield Sobel, and American Airlines.

