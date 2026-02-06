Exclusive: Broadway Bares Gets Olympics-Ready

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

The Milano Cortina Olympics are here, and today we are saluting all things sports with the help of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. In 2020, the organization planned an Olympics-themed Broadway Bares photo shoot spotlighting Broadway performers as elite athletes. Like so many things that year, the event did not happen, and the photos have been tucked away in the Broadway Cares vault ever since... until now!

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive look at the photos, which celebrate the incredible athleticism of Broadway performers.

Broadway Bares will return to kick off New York City Pride Week with two performances on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom. With two performances at 9:30 pm and midnight, Broadway Bares launches NYC Pride Week in dazzling, seductive fashion - a one-night-only extravaganza of show-stopping numbers, fearless talent and unforgettable moments. This year’s theme will be announced this spring. See footage from last year's Broadway Bares HERE!