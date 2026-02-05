MOULIN ROUGE! Sets Final Broadway Performance

The curtain will soon close on the Moulin Rouge! The Tony Award®-winning, record-breaking Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play its final performance on July 26, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. At the time of its closing, it will have played 2,265 regular performances, 24 previews and be the 36th longest running show in Broadway history.

One of the most successful Broadway musicals of the 21st Century, Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest grossing production in the theatre’s 100-year history.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic said, “It’s truly been the honor of a lifetime bringing this exceptional show to Broadway. We couldn’t have done it without Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin’s trust in allowing us to adapt their iconic film for the stage and for their creative guidance and generosity throughout. Alex Timbers’ vision and leadership, along with the passion and artistry of our entire creative team, has been unmatched. We’ve always said that Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a celebration of Broadway and of the artists who, against all odds, make it possible. We look forward to six more months of celebrating the remarkable people who created this show and those who perform eight times a week. And before we take our final bow, we have more exciting announcements that we can’t wait to reveal. See you at the Moulin Rouge, Chickens!”

Pavlovic also acknowledged the invaluable partnership of Moulin Rouge Paris, Twentieth Century Studios and Craig Pearce, thanking them for their ongoing trust, collaboration and support in bringing the world of Moulin Rouge! The Musical to the stage.

Winner of ten 2021 Tony® Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award®winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially recouped its Broadway investment late in 2022, the only musical production to do so from the 2019-2020 season and the only show that opened in that season still running.

The production halted performances, with all of Broadway, on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then one of the key shows to lead the reopening of Broadway the following year, resuming performances on September 24, 2021.

Having performed to over 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musicalis currently playing on Broadway, across North America on a national tour, in London’s West End, Germany, Korea, The Netherlands, a World Tour and in non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical had its world premiere in the summer of 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, MA.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is available by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. It debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

The book Moulin Rouge! The Musical: The Story of the Broadway Spectacular, a glittering backstage pass to Moulin Rouge! The Musical and its journey to Broadway, is available from Rizzoli.