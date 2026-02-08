Review: DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT RETURNS TO JAPAN

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney Princess – The Concert has returned to Japan, bringing its signature blend of breathtaking visuals and world-class Broadway talent back to the stage. The defining appeal of this production lies in the seamless fusion of high-definition animated footage projected across the back screen and live performances by some of Broadway’s finest voices.

Leading the cast is Alyssa Fox, celebrated for her turns as 'Elsa' in Frozen and 'Elphaba' in Wicked. She is joined by Courtney Reed, best known as the original Broadway 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, and Syndee Winters, who portrayed 'Nala' in The Lion King. Musical direction is in the expert hands of Benjamin Rauhala, while the evening is further elevated by the presence of the “Prince Charming” Adam J. Levy. From beloved princess anthems to powerful numbers sung by heroes and villains alike, the concert offers a richly curated journey through the essence of Disney music.

Before the curtain rises, Disney-themed quiz videos appear on the screen, gently drawing the audience into the world of these iconic stories. The thoughtful pre-show engagement immediately sets a festive tone, reflecting a deep understanding of fan culture.

At showtime, a countdown begins on the screen. As it reaches zero, the familiar image of Cinderella Castle bursts into view, accompanied by fireworks. The precise synchronization of lighting effects with the pyrotechnic visuals heightens the sense of immersion. Benjamin primarily performs on piano, grounding the show musically, while the use of the familiar announcer’s voice from Disney parks adds an extra layer of delight for longtime fans.

The concert opens with “Starting Now,” performed by Alyssa, Courtney, and Syndee. Their vibrant entrance feels as if the princesses have stepped straight out of the screen, prompting spontaneous handclaps throughout the audience.

The first featured number commemorates the 30th anniversary of Pocahontas, with “Just Around The Riverbend.” Courtney then delivers Mulan’s “Reflection,” conveying the character’s inner conflict with striking emotional clarity.

Syndee follows with “Touch the Sky” from Brave, capturing 'Merida’'s fearless spirit through her expansive vocal lines, an especially rewarding selection for devoted Disney fans.

In “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, Courtney fully embodies 'Ariel', weaving longing and tenderness into every phrase. The hall falls silent, absorbed by her portrayal.

Alyssa shares a personal note about her grandmother having grown up in Japan before launching into “When Will My Life Begin?” from Tangled. Her performance radiates joy, rendering 'Rapunzel'’s exuberance with remarkable finesse.

Recalling her Broadway memories, Courtney transitions seamlessly into “A Whole New World,” guided by Adam’s iconic line, “Do you trust me?” Wrapped in stage smoke, the pair evoke the sensation of riding a magic carpet, offering Japanese audiences the rare luxury of hearing an authentic 'Jasmine' live.

Adam then takes center stage with a hero medley drawn from Aladdin, Hercules, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Frozen II. The sophisticated arrangements and his commanding delivery vividly recall each film’s defining moments.

Syndee’s rendition of “Shadowland” from The Lion King reveals both 'Nala'’s inner turmoil and her inherent strength, striking a powerful emotional balance.

The first act concludes with “Into the Unknown,” performed by the three female vocalists as an unstoppable trio. Alyssa’s crystalline high notes soar through the venue, earning thunderous applause as the curtain falls.

Act Two opens with a montage of classic Disney animation scenes. Once again, the lighting design mirrors the imagery with precision, reestablishing the show’s immersive atmosphere.

Courtney, Alyssa, and Syndee reappear in shimmering gold gowns, instantly transforming the stage.

Syndee leads with “For the First Time in Forever,” inviting the audience to sing along during the chorus and creating a sense of unity. She is then joined by Adam for “Love Is an Open Door,” their harmonies effortlessly aligned.

Courtney’s “How Far I’ll Go” is so convincing that she seems to embody 'Moana' herself. The line “I am Moana” resonates with rare authenticity.

Alyssa and Adam return together for a villains medley featuring The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Tangled, and Aladdin. From its bold arrangements to its emotional dynamics, the sequence stands out as one of the most compelling medleys heard in recent memory.

Courtney revisits Pocahontas with “Colors of the Wind,” her nuanced storytelling deeply moving the audience.

Syndee brings buoyant energy to “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog, accentuated by light, rhythmic steps that capture the song’s optimism.

From Beauty and the Beast, the trio performs “Belle” and “Beauty and the Beast,” their distinct voices blending into a luminous harmony.

The climax arrives with “Let It Go.” Audience excitement peaks as Alyssa delivers a truly commanding 'Elsa' performance. During the final chorus, artificial snow falls onto the stage, creating a stunning visual finale.

For the encore, the cast presents “This Wish” from Wish. A montage of Disney princess animation plays during the latter half, bringing the concert to an elegant and celebratory close.

With extraordinary vocal prowess, vivid storytelling, unforgettable imagery, and lighting perfectly synchronized with music and film, Disney Princess – The Concert delivers a sublime two-hour experience that lingers long after the final note fades.

Photo Credit :[Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts © All rights reserved Photo by Keisuke Nagahara]

