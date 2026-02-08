THE APARTMENT SERIES' 3 Plays in 1 Space to Run at IATI Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Frayed Knot Collective's Apartment Series will present a triptych of modern coming-of-age narratives.

The Series features three plays, Theresa Rebeck's Seminar, Stephen Belber's Tape, and Lyle Kessler's Orphans, which are not only immediately and most obviously tied together by their setting but also complement each other through stark contrasts and eerie similarities. Each Play reveals how identity is shaped, not internally, but by exposure to power, violence, privilege, success, failure, greed, trauma, ambition, and more - questioning the degree to which we are all complicit in our own harm.

The shows will run from February 26- March 1 at IATI Theater located in Manhattan's Downtown Theater District.

The Series is Executive Produced by Nadel Henville and Jessica Wastchak, and Associate Produced by Delia Apetroaei. The creative team behind all three Plays further includes Cindy Jemas (Production Manager), Lauren Lee (Lighting Designer), Molly Litvin (Sound Designer), Grace Roden (Intimacy Coordinator), and Bailey Van Schepen (Fight Director).

Seminar is Written by Theresa Rebeck, Directed by Walker Schneckenberger, Lead Produced by Blaise Ylianna Hewlett, Luke Wyngarden, and Associate Produced by Malia Varela. The story follows four aspiring writers who pay a harsh but brilliant author to teach a seminar. As each writer strives for excellence, power dynamics, exploitation, and relationships turned sour create palpable barriers to success. Dark Academia meets a bustling, gritty New York City in this sharp-witted comedy. The cast features Henry Alper (Leonard), Daniel Baesler (Douglas), Olivia Geimer (Izzy, on 2/26), Alicia Steinman (Izzy on 3/1), Malia Varela (Kate), and Luke Wyngarden (Martin). The creative team includes Alex Andersun (Props Designer), Sofie Daley (Costume Designer), and Katelynn Holt (Stage Manager). February 26 at 7:30 p.m. and March 1 at 1 p.m.

Tape, Written by Stephen Belber, Directed by Emma Garner, and Lead Produced by Maddie Schumacher, centers around the reunion of two high school best friends, one a filmmaker on his way to the big leagues, the other a washed-up drug dealer. While exchanging memories of their teenage years, the details of a particularly monstrous event involving Amy, a girl they both dated in high school, are brought to light. The cast features Noah Livingston (John), Braden Misiaszek (Vince), and Maddie Schumacher (Abby). The creative team includes Rachel Mondschein (Stage Manager) and Jill Rosadino (Props Designer). February 28 at 7:30 p.m. and March 1 at 6 p.m.

Orphans, Written by Lyle Kessler, Directed by Charlie Melkonian, and Lead Produced by Max Newman, Charlie Melkonian, and Joey Rothstein, is a darkly hilarious examination of the dynamics between two adult orphaned brothers and their captive. Toxic masculinity shapes the realities and futures of these men. Through tragedy, the story reveals the very human desire to connect and discover oneself. The cast features Max Newman (Philip), Brian Reese* (Harold), and Joey Rothstein (Treat). The creative team includes Erin Amstein (Stage Manager), Jamie Lockhart (Costume Designer), and Wendy Zhang (Props Designer). February 27 at 7:30 p.m. and February 28 at 2 p.m.

Frayed Knot Collective is a community of artists and patrons who reimagine art production. We place creatives in control of their resources, uplift stories from discrete mediums and cultural identities, and advocate for audience experience and accessibility. Our season- original developments, repertory cycles, and festivals-provides the foundation where artists collaborate, audiences grow, and uncompromised creativity always wins.