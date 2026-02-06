Listen: Nick Jonas Releases New Solo Album 'Sunday Best'

Nick Jonas, most recently seen on Broadway in The Last Five Years, has released his brand new solo album, Sunday Best, out now via Republic Records. Spanning 11 tracks, Sunday Best marks Jonas’ first solo project in nearly five years.

To celebrate the album release, Jonas unveiled the official music video for his fan favorite single, “Gut Punch," directed by filmmaker Anthony Mandler. Last night, Jonas rang in the release with an intimate underplay show at Irving Plaza in New York, where he took the stage to debut brand new songs off of Sunday Best live for the very first time. Up next, he’ll perform back-to-back album release shows tomorrow night in Los Angeles at Blue Note.

On Sunday Best, Jonas draws from significant life chapters–both celebratory and challenging–that he’s faced over the past year, along with the new perspective he’s gained as both a husband and father. Sonically, Jonas draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs.

Listen to the album here:

About Nick Jonas:

Nick Jonas first began his career on stage at the age of eight, booking his first gig as Tiny Tim in an off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol in 2000 at The Madison Square Garden. He went on to perform in theatrical productions of Annie Get Your Gun (2001), Beauty and the Beast (2002), Les Misérables (2003), The Sound of Music (2003), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012), The Last Five Years (2025), and more.

Beyond theater, Nick is one-third of Jonas Brothers. He has also established himself as a solo artist. His 2014 self-titled album yielded the triple-platinum “Jealous,” double-platinum “Chains,” and gold-certified “Levels.” Its 2016 follow-up Last Year Was Complicated spawned the anthem “Close” [feat. Tove Lo] and brought his streams into the billions. That same year, he was also honored with the Hal David Starlight Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Nick was then nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for his co-written song “Home” from the 2017 animated film Ferdinand.

Onscreen, he starred in The Good Half, his first leading role, and recently wrapped production for an upcoming film titled Power Ballad, where he is set to star alongside actor Paul Rudd. Nick will also soon star in the upcoming filmed production of the beloved Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

In 2025, Nick and Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. They recently released their new studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, and performed across North America on their Greetings From Your Hometown tour, which kicked off on August 10th at MetLife Stadium and ran through the end of the year.

Photo Credit: Billy Kidd