Anika Noni Rose Replaces Renée Elise Goldsberry in THE BALUSTERS on Broadway

Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose will replace previously announced Renée Elise Goldsberry in the upcoming Broadway production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters. Goldsberry has left the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Performances will begin Tuesday, March 31 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The Balusters will feature Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Emmy Award nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kyra Marshall; and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, with newly announced cast members including Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.